Engen Maths and Science School celebrates its top Cape Town learners

Cape Town Grade 12 learners who attended local Engen Maths and Science Schools (EMSS) achieved flying colours for their 2023 matric exams.

The two EMSS Schools in the Mother City offer supplementary maths, science, and English classes to Grade-10-12 learners every Saturday at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and Manzomthombo Secondary School.

The programme has been running for over 35 years and has been instrumental in nurturing talented young South Africans, providing free supplementary education to over 1,500 learners annually at 10 centres across South Africa.

Engen celebrated the effort and sacrifice of their Cape Town based leaners at an awards ceremony at CPUT on 24 February 2024, with special acknowledgement afforded to the top performing matriculants.

“Maths, science and English are gateway subjects that are considered critical in addressing the country’s technical and engineering skills shortage as well as spurring economic growth and development,” explains Engen’s CSI Manager, Olwethu Mdabula.

“While Engen is extremely proud of all the 2023 matriculants, I must make special mention of, and commend the incredible results attained by our top Cape Town top achievers,” she adds.

“EMSS is a lifeline for students, offering them the resources and guidance necessary to achieve academic excellence and pursue higher education.”

The recently released Department of Basic Education (DBE) technical report reveals encouraging improvements in the pass rates for maths and science, with maths increasing from 55% in 2022 to 63.5% in 2023.

However, a concerning aspect is that out of the 166 337 learners who passed maths, only 41 273 achieved a mark of 60% and above, which is the minimum qualifying maths mark for university entrance to engineering, commerce and science degrees.

“This data underscores the invaluable role that EMSS plays in providing crucial support to young learners, particularly those demonstrating potential in STEM subjects,” says Mdabula.

In addition to mathematics, the pass rate for physical science also showed a positive trend, rising from 74.6% to 76.2%; however, only 35 468 learners achieved a mark of 60% and above, emphasising the continued need for initiatives like EMSS to bolster education in this critical subject.

“By providing extra tuition in gateway subjects like English, maths and science, the programme strives to bridge the educational gap and empower students to reach their full potential,” affirms Mdabula.

Starting off in the late 1980’s as Engen Saturday Schools, EMSS remains central to Engen’s efforts to contribute to the growth and transformation of South Africa.”

“The programme, with over 1 500 learners registered annually, continues to work tirelessly to help transform young people’s lives, with a focus on creating a diverse and vibrant workforce.”

Engen has ten EMSS centres around the country, including: Cape Town (CPUT and Manzomthombo Secondary), Eastern Cape (East London, Cala, and Gqeberha), Johannesburg (Zakariyya Park Combined School), and KwaZulu-Natal (at Fairvale High School, Ganges High School, Hillview High School, and Umlazi Commercial High School).

As a company, Engen champions the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 4 – Quality Education, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“Engen is keenly aware that access to quality education and gender equality is everybody’s business, and that it owes it to its employees, customers, and broader society to make every effort to drive positive change.

“It is Engen’s ultimate reward to help set talented people up to pursue stimulating careers that won’t only benefit them personally, but also their families and the broader economy of South Africa,” concludes Mdabula.

For more information, please contact Gavin Smith, Engen External Communication Manager,

Gavin.Smith@engenoil.com