Engen Maths and Science School celebrates outstanding Gauteng learners

The Engen Maths and Science Schools (EMSS) 2023 matric class in Gauteng has achieved flying colours.

Engen celebrated the effort and sacrifice of the top learners at an awards ceremony at the Zakarriya Park Centre on 3 February 2024.

Orange Farm’s Tshilidzi Ramudzuli Ravhutulu, a Leshata Secondary School alumnus, achieved five distinctions, including 96% for Mathematics and 98% for Physical Science, earning him a coveted spot to study Actuarial Science at the University of the Witwatersrand.

His valuable advice to this year’s matric students is to believe in themselves and their dreams:

“Always work hard and consistently. Matric is a tough year.”

Tshilidzi attributes his academic success to the pivotal role played by EMSS.

“The EMSS programme not only helped me with exam preparation, but an added benefit was the study notes and stationery, which was a great help to me. I was grateful for the academic help as well as all the emotional support, which made it easier to cope with all the academic stress.

The EMSS programme focuses on providing extra tuition in “gateway” subjects such as mathematics and science.

Explains Engen’s CSI Manager, Olwethu Mdabula: “These subjects are considered critical in addressing the country’s technical and engineering skills shortage as well as spurring economic growth and development.

“While Engen is extremely proud of all the 2023 matriculants, I must make special mention of, and commend the incredible results attained by our top achievers,” adds Mdabula.

Lenasia South resident, Morgan Karabo Ngwenya, an alumnus from Southview High achieved an incredible 7 distinctions in matric, including 95% for mathematics and 81% for English and Science. These marks have secured him a spot at North West University, where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Computer Science and Mathematics.

In offering advice to the matric class of 2024, Morgan encourages them to “exercise patience and give their best efforts. The end result is what truly matters, regardless of the challenges faced along the journey.”

Lenasia resident and Southview High School alumnus, Ondwela Mathabi achieved an incredible 90% in mathematics which secured him a spot at Wits University this year, to study a BSc in computer science.

Reflecting on challenges during the matric year, Ondwela says that the June exams were particularly stressful due to a heavy workload.

He also emphasizes the significance of prayer and a solid religious grounding, following a philosophy of letting God lead his way.

“Starting off in the late 1980’s as Engen Saturday Schools, EMSS remains central to Engen’s efforts to contribute to the growth and transformation of South Africa,” continues Mdabula.

“The programme is a lifeline for these students, offering them the resources and guidance necessary to achieve academic excellence and pursue higher education.”

#Engencares

For more information, please contact Gavin Smith, Engen External Communication Manager,

Gavin.Smith@engenoil.com