Engen Pledges Another R1.25m to Caring4Girls Feminine Hygiene Initiative #ThisIsUs

Another 5 768 female learners across South Africa will receive feminine hygiene hampers this month courtesy of a R1.25m investment by Engen, ensuring that no school days are missed due to monthly cycles, especially in the build up to the year-end exams.

Caring4Girls visited Phakamani Secondary School in Daveyton this week and distributed hygiene hampers to 555 girl learners.

Engen, in partnership with the Imbumba Foundation, has now invested a total of R4.75 million in the Caring4Girlsinitiative since 2018.

During that time 18 084 learners at 37 schools across all nine provinces have received feminine hygiene support to ensure that they approach their monthly cycles with confidence and dignity.

Caring4Girls was founded in response to millions of South African girls missing a significant number of school days per year, or dropping out of school completely, due to feminine hygiene issues.

The initiative provides sanitary packs as well as education around reproductive health.

“We cannot thrive as an inclusive society if some learners are marginalised because they are unable to attend school due to feminine hygiene issues, which is why Engen is proud to once again partner with the Imbumba Foundation and contribute to the meaningful Caring4Girls initiative,” says Engen Managing Director and CEO, Yusa’ Hassan.

Research shows that underprivileged girls in many parts of South Africa miss up to 50 days of school per year due to inaccessible feminine hygiene care.

Imbumba Foundation CEO, Richard Mabaso says that in addition to distributing sanitary towels amongst female learners, Caring4Girls also creates a voice for them.

“Caring4Girls provides health education on puberty and adolescence, demystifies menstrual related myths and breaks down societal taboos, whilst promoting positive body literacy and autonomy, as well as gender equality,” he adds.

Mabaso acknowledged Engen for the compassion it has shown towards young girls and for making a generous contribution towards the initiative.

“Engen is a brand that truly cares about underprivileged communities and we are extremely excited that they have again agreed to partner with us as we strive to touch and inspire many young girls’ lives,” adds Mabaso.

Engen has a proud record of social investment, says Hassan, and cares deeply about the communities which surround its operations.

“In line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, Education is a key enabler to transform lives, which is why we at Engen are passionate about the Caring4Girls initiative because it will help uplift and empower female learners through education to reach their full potential.

“By supporting these young girls, we will ensure that that they do not miss school because of their monthly cycles.”

Caring4Girls is endorsed by the Department of Basic Education and focuses on education and training on puberty and menstrual hygiene management, including the safe and environmentally responsible handling, usage and disposal of sanitary towels.