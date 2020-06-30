Engen Pledges R1m Fuel to FoodForward SA

Despite the easing of the lockdown restrictions, many South Africans remain in dire need of help. Ever mindful of its role as an agent of positive change, Engen continues to focus on supporting organisations assisting vulnerable communities.

South Africa’s favourite petrol station company* on Tuesday, 30 June announced another partnership with an organisation reaching out to needy communities, through the donation of fuel to the value of R1 million to FoodForward SA.

The fuel will power FoodForward SA’s food aid delivery vehicles in their quest to expand their distribution of nutritious food to our country’s most vulnerable people.

Speaking following the official cheque handover in Cape Town, Engen’s General Manager: Corporate Strategy and Communications, Khalid Latiff commended FoodForward SA for the incredible work they do addressing widespread hunger and food insecurity in South Africa.

“As Engen, we are humbled to partner with FoodForward SA, who have escalated their already impressive food aid efforts following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and national lockdown restrictions,” said Latiff, “and we hope our fuel contribution will ensure FoodForward SA’s transport fleet reaches a broader spectrum of vulnerable communities across the length and breadth of the country.”

Andy du Plessis, managing director of FoodForward SA hailed the generous fuel contribution by Engen, which will ensure many more impoverished households receive food provisions.

“Thank you to Engen for your generosity and for caring enough to make a real difference.”

As a company that cares deeply about the communities in which it operates, Engen’s contribution to the fight against COVID-19 and the impact of the national lockdown includes a number of investments.

In early June, Engen partnered with the Gift of the Givers to provide food relief to the South Durban community, distributing 1 000 food hampers.

Furthermore, R2.5m fuel and medical testing equipment was passed to the Gift of the Givers to boost their humanitarian relief work, and R1 million worth of fuel was directed to the Department of Health to power the emergency response vehicles of South Africa’s brave frontline health workers.

Recently Engen also launched a campaign to support the fight against COVID-19 by educating local communities on safety measures to curb the spread of the virus. This was achieved by branding 35 spaza shops across the country with educational murals to convey important messages on personal safety.

In Gauteng, Engen fuel retailers brought some hope and relief to the people of Diepsloot by distributing food hampers and basic supplies (including blankets) to over 6 000 residents. A further 1 100 food hampers were distributed to residents in Alexandra and Tembisa.

“We are deeply moved by those severely impacted by COVID-19 and the national lockdown restrictions and we hope our contributions make a small difference to each person who receives the comfort of a helping hand as a result of our efforts,” added Latiff.

It is a spirit of community support that has catapulted Engen to the forefront of the South African consumer’s imagination, explaining the company’s enduring success in surveys like the Sunday Times Top Brands, where it has been voted South Africa’s favourite “Petrol Station” every year from 2011 to 2019 and the Sunday Times Generation Next, where the youth have voted Engen the country’s “Coolest Petroleum Brand” for 10 consecutive years (2010-2019).

These accolades are further endorsed with Engen being recognised as the fastest growing brand in the country by Brand Finance in partnership with Brand South Africa.

#Engencares