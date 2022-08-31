Engen renews support of Gift of the Givers and celebrates NGOs 30-year milestone

Engen has committed a further R3 million to Gift of the Givers to help the disaster response organisation bring hope and relief to South Africa’s most vulnerable.

Comprising R2.5m worth of fuel and R500k for unforeseen emergency relief, it brings Engen’s total support to R9.5m since 2019, making it one of the long-standing corporate partners of the non-governmental organization.

The official handover of the R3 million took place at the Engen Refinery in South Durban on Tuesday, 30 August 2022, with recently appointed Engen Managing Director and CEO, Seelan Naidoo on hand to present the cheque.

“Engen is firmly committed to investing in under resourced communities and working with like-minded partners like Gift of the Givers,” commented Naidoo, who grew up in Durban and spent the formative years of his 36-year working career with Engen at the company’s Wentworth-based facility.

“We see much value in our partnership with Gift of the Givers, as we share a common vision to make a telling difference by serving mankind for the ‘Greater Good’, thus bringing hope to the most vulnerable, in times of need,” he added.

Gift of the Givers inimitable founder and chairman, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman hailed the value of their renewed partnership with Engen.

“Gift of the Givers greatly appreciates the support extended to our organisation and its activities. This fuel contribution will help us provide humanitarian relief across South Africa, including in many under-resourced areas and support across our key projects.”

Since commencing as a disaster response agency in 1992, the NGO has developed 21 categories of projects amongst others being bursaries; agricultural self-sustainability; water provision; counselling and life skills services; entrepreneurship and job creation; establishment of primary health care clinics and medical support to hospitals; feeding schemes, provision of housing; and care of the physically and mentally challenged, orphans and the elderly.

Upon their recently celebrated 30th anniversary, Engen congratulated Gift of the Givers and commended the organization for staying ever true to their founding principle of servicing humanity regardless of race, religion, class, culture, political affiliation, and geographical boundary.

Naidoo said that Engen is deeply humbled to be their partner as their actions really make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable and displaced people and in many cases restore dignity.

“Your unconditional humanitarian assistance remains an inspiration for all of us,” said Naidoo.

“At Engen, we are committed to contributing to the wellbeing of society, thereby enriching lives for a sustainable future, and are therefore driven to support organizations that are making a monumental impact in changing the social landscape in our country.

“Leading on this front, is the selfless and unconditional service to humanity done by Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and his amazing team.”

Dr Sooliman extended his thanks to Engen for the long-standing partnership and said he looked forward to many more years of working closely together to address the ever growing need for humanitarian disaster relief.

“Partnerships with caring brands such as Engen, enable us to strengthen our ability to make an impact on the lives of some of the most vulnerable people across South Africa,” added Sooliman.

