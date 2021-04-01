Engen Steps Up Again to Support Gugulethu School for Differently Abled Learners

Engen has again stepped up to support Tembaletu School for Learners with Special Education Needs, this time by contributing to the renovation of the school’s play area and soccer field.

In 2020, Engen answered a call from the office of the South African presidency and contributed exercise therapy, electronic devices, and sports resources to the Gugulethu-based school to aid their learners to become inclusive contributing members of society.

This time around, the school’s learners were overjoyed to start the new year with an improved soccer and play area after South Africa’s favourite fuel brand* contributed just over quarter of a million Rand, which went towards levelling the gravel play area, laying down synthetic grass, installing four concrete benches for learners to use during recess, a vibrant mural with safety tips and inspirational messages of hope and the installation of new soccer goal posts and soccer balls.

For Engen’s General Manager: Corporate Strategy & Communications, Khalid Latiff, the company’s continued commitment to Tembaletu School is part of a joint government-private sector initiative to support developmental interventions, including expanded access for people living with disabilities to become inclusive contributing members of society.

“Disability inclusion is also one of Engen’s key social investment focus areas, which gives us the opportunity to contribute towards inclusive disability rights in South Africa.

“As a caring and inclusive company with ‘heart’, this aligns with Engen’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which endeavour to ensure a better and more sustainable future for all,” adds Latiff.

Tembaletu School was founded in 1974 with just two teachers in response to a desperate need for education for isXhosa-speaking children living with physical disabilities.

Principal, Ayanda Mtshazo says that today the school offers mother tongue education to isiXhosa learners from Gugulethu, Langa, Nyanga, Philippi, Delft, Mfuleni, and Khayelitsha.

“Tembaletu School has grown to 19 classrooms, eight offices, three therapy rooms, a sick bay, staff room, library, computer room, domestic science kitchen, general kitchen, dining hall, and a boarding dormitory – and offers a mainstream curriculum,” comments Mtshazo proudly.

Although the Western Cape Education Department assumed responsibility for the school in 1996, Mtshazo says private funding, fundraising and donations are essential to secure continued support for transport services and the development of learning and therapy programmes.

All of which makes Engen humbled to play a small part in empowering the learners of Tembaletu School, continues Latiff.

“As a company, we are inspired by and support government’s efforts to create a better life for all, and sincerely hope that our contribution in this instance helps the learners of Tembaletu School to chart their own destiny, by helping upskill them to become self-sufficient, and intellectually and economically independent.”

