Engen Steps Up to Help Stellenbosch’s Homeless this Winter

Stellenbosch’s poor and homeless will feel warmer this winter after Engen, in partnership with StellCare Family Services, SAPS and the Gift of the Givers, distributed essential winter items amongst the community.

Collection points were set up at 10 participating Engen services stations in the Western Cape, with Gift of the Givers collecting donated items as well as an additional contribution of 150 blankets, 150 beanies and 250 pair of boots (100 for kids and 150 for adults) from Engen’s corporate office.

Gift of the Givers delivered these winter warmers – which included blankets, beanies, gum boots, amongst others – to Stellenbosch NGO, StellCare, who are actively involved in supporting and uplifting homeless and vulnerable communities in the area.

StellCare work closely with local South African Police Services (SAPS) and social workers and helped distribute the donated items on Wednesday, 18 August amongst informal settlements in the Ida’s Valley area of Stellenbosch and the many homeless living in close proximity.

Engen’s General Manager: Corporate Strategy and Communications, Khalid Latiff says Engen’s caring spirit drives it to step up and take proactive steps to assist vulnerable communities, especially in the harsh winter months.

“As a company with heart, we truly care for those less fortunate. We hope that these basic items will bring some relief to impoverished households and homeless community members over the coming months.”

