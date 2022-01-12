Engen Supports CHOC for the 5th Consecutive Year

Engen has again pledged its support to the Childhood Cancer Foundation of South Africa (CHOC).

Engen’s latest tranche marks the 5th consecutive year that the petroleum giant has lent financial support to back CHOC’s psychosocial programmes.

“Generous donations from organisations like Engen make it possible for our organisation to exist and enables us to walk the journey with children, teenagers and families and provide the necessary support to give them the opportunity to thrive, not just survive,” says Gadija Israel, CHOC Fundraising Coordinator.

A diagnosis of childhood cancer is always devastating for families and is journey no one wants to be a part of.

For over 40 years at the frontline, CHOC has helped those who have no choice but to fight the battle of childhood cancer and life-threatening blood disorders.

Comments Engen’s General Manager: Corporate Strategy and Communications, Khalid Latiff,: “As a company that cares deeply about the communities in which it operates, it is important for Engen to actively back NPO’s such as CHOC who do some much to support young children, teenagers and their families through difficult cancer journeys.”

CHOC is an internationally recognised Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) who provide life changing and all-embracing support programmes for children, teenagers and their families.

CHOC’s services include:

Emotional support through their cancer journey, including palliative and end-of-life care, and bereavement support.

Practical support for patients and families, including essential Carebags, nutritional food support, bereavement support, accommodation, transport to and from treatments and educational and awareness programmes on the early warning signs of childhood cancer.

Globally, childhood cancer is on the rise. It is now estimated that one in 408 children worldwide will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 15 years.

#Engencares