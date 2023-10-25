Engen supports Mason Lincoln Special School

Engen Boosts Mason Lincoln Special School’s Hospitality Unit

Engen has once again stepped up to support Mason Lincoln Special School, an Umlazi-based institution supporting persons living with disability.

In support of the school’s recently inaugurated Food Production Unit, which provides catering and hospitality skills to intellectually impaired learners, Engen donated essential items, including furniture and tableware.

Attending the official handover ceremony, members of the South Durban Community-Engen Joint Committee and Engen staff donated:

· 50 x Kiddies Plastic Chairs

· 50 x Adult Plastic Chairs

· 10 x Plastic Foldable Tables

· 100 x Plastic Plates

· 100 x Plastic Mugs

· 100 x Plastic Cereal Bowls

Principal Happy B. Shoba-Morolong expressed deep gratitude for Engen’s ongoing support, emphasizing its positive impact on the school’s new Food Production Unit.

In 2022, Engen donated a specialist ultrasound machine, TheraBand exercise stability balls, and stationery packs for 330 learners, which includes persons who are physically challenged, visually impaired, autistic, intellectually impaired (mild), epileptic, and learners with albinism.

For Engen, disability inclusion is a key focus area of its social investment, providing an opportunity to contribute to inclusive and equitable rights in South Africa.

“As a caring and inclusive company with ‘heart,’ this aligns with Engen’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which strive to ensure a better and more sustainable future for all,” comments Dr James Xolani Nyawera, Engen’s Head of Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement.

“Engen advocates for the creation of an equitable society where persons with disabilities can access every sphere of education, work, and social life, forging a future inclusive of all people.”

Founded in 1943, Mason Lincoln Special School caters to learners with physical and intellectual disabilities from Grades R to 12.

“Our mission is to make a difference in the lives of learners with disabilities and disabled people in the community at large,” added Shoba-Morolong.

For more information about the school, please visit http://masonlincolnschool.co.za/.

