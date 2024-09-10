Restoring Dignity, One Pair at a Time: Engen’s School Shoe Drive Reaches Khayelitsha

Engen’s School Shoe Drive, which has supported 700 primary school learners across the country with warm socks, beanies, scarves, and a brand-new pair of school shoes, reached the final leg of the campaign this week in Eastridge.

The Engen School Shoe campaign visited Nkazimlo Primary School in Khayelitsha as part of a national initiative that has been rolled out at 14 schools across the country.

“Education is one of Engen’s key social investment focus areas,” comments the company’s CSI manager, Olwethu Mdabula.

Engen has a proud record of social investment and cares deeply about the communities in which it operates, continues Mdabula: “We believe that education is a key enabler to transform lives, which is why we are so passionate about the Winter Warmer School Shoe initiative because it will help uplift and empower young learners.

“By supporting these young learners, we will ensure that their dignity is retained and that they never have to miss school as result of not having school a pair of school shoes.”

