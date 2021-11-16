Entrepreneurship Month: Five Successful Gumtree Entrepreneurs Profiled

NOVEMBER: This entrepreneurship month, we profile ‘site hustlers’ who’ve successfully created small businesses using local site Gumtree #ThisIsUs

Meet the fantastic five: a Brewmeister, a competition king, an electronics flipper, a home office “DIYer”, and the queen of leggings. All five have one thing in common – they’ve successfully managed to use local site Gumtree to improve their site hustle. These are their stories.

Meet Arthur Bacchus, the king of competitions. He’s won so many competitions that he uses Gumtree to flip some of the prizes for cash. Here’s his unique site hustle story.

What advice do you have for someone wanting to start out a side hustle?

Don’t get discouraged by obstacles, they are a necessary part of the learning curve. Have fun with it.

How do you manage a side hustle vs a full time job?

You have more free time than you think. When I started my side hustle I was in the film industry working 14 hour days, 6 days a week, and I still managed to enter competitions and sell stuff online by just managing my time efficiently.

How do you stay motivated?

For me it’s easy, I have lots of fun creating photo and video projects to enter online competitions and I can get my family involved too, so extra quality time!

What is your top tip to make a side hustle work?

Make sure it’s something you enjoy doing, and have a passion for. It shouldn’t be another chore.

Anything else you’d like to share?

There are so many opportunities to have a successful side hustle in this digital age. The revolution of the mobile phone industry and social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, etc have opened so many doors for ‘ordinary’ people to showcase talents, and promote small business. Go for it, embrace change, don’t fear it.

Meet Bongiwe Mdingi: If you remember what Beyonce’s definition of a Diva is, then you’ll understand why we consider Bongiwe a Gumtree Diva. Find out how Gumtree’s localised targeting is helping her hustle reach superstar status.

What advice do you have for someone wanting to start out a side hustle?

Self-introspection is very important when wanting to start out a side hustle, evaluating your skill set. Find something you love and enjoy doing.

How do you manage a side hustle vs a full time job?

I had to find a balance between my side hustle and my full-time job, by putting in extra hours during the day and in the evening to complete the work that needs to be done for my side hustle and my full-time job.

How do you stay motivated?

Passion keeps me motivated and knowing my WHY. I really love doing what I am doing.

What is your top tip to make a side hustle work?

Managing your time is important, think about how much time your side hustle will take, when and how long it will take to get things done. Will you do your side hustle at night or weekends? Create a schedule that allows you to balance both.

Proper research and testing your market first is important.

Be passionate and self-driven all the time

Make sure that your side hustle is worth your time and effort and that it provides the extra income on top of your main job

Meet Kori Clarke: DIY Enthusiast, Kori lives by the words of the great urban poet Rick Ross who famously said, “Everyday I’m hustling, hustling, hus-hustling…”. Kori has managed to turn his side hustle into his sole hustle with Gumtree.

What advice do you have for someone wanting to start out a side hustle?

Make sure it’s something that you’re passionate about in some way.

How do you manage a side hustle vs a full time job?

Keep it as simple as possible so that it allows you to manage your full time work as well.

How do you stay motivated?

I honestly struggle to be motivated by only money or things I don’t have that much interest in. So going back to the first point. Make sure you’re passionate about the work you choose to do.

What is your top tip to make a side hustle work?

Be honest with yourself and do your research.

Anything else you’d like to share?

Don’t be discouraged by the quiet seasons.

Meet John Malapile: One man’s broken electronics are another man’s Gumtree site hustle.

John’s passion is electronics and he buys, fixes, and flips them on Gumtree. This is his story.

What advice do you have for someone wanting to start out a side hustle?

I would advise someone who’s starting a side hustle to rely on Gumtree as a primary source of marketing online as it is so quick and painless. You have ready-made access to a huge pool of potential buyers at the touch of a button.

How do you stay motivated?

I stay motivated by the capability that Gumtree has presented to me of a very solid and reliable source of marketing; seeing the results make me want to keep going!

What is your top tip to make a side hustle work?

Use Gumtree! Selling stuff on Gumtree has just been so easy and convenient for me and I will rely on Gumtree for a very long time.

Meet Leon Strydom: Leon’s beer brewing business is more than just work – it means everything to him. Here’s how he used Gumtree to help his business take off.

What advice do you have for someone wanting to start out a side hustle?

Do not waste your time with activities that will not bring in money for you. Get up earlier and stay up later. Remember, You are doing it for yourself. The quicker you start the quicker you will reap the rewards.

How do you manage a side hustle vs a full time job?

I started my hustle many years ago, so instead of watching TV at night, I look for products that will solve people’s problems and challenges. Start posting as many of these products as you can.

You do not always have to carry stock of all the items, just make sure you can get hold of them quickly. During the day you can do your full time job, and at night and early in the morning, work on your hustle.

How do you stay motivated?

I stay motivated by setting myself goals, and measuring my achievements every day. If I have not reached my daily goal, I know I have not yet done enough. Praise yourself when You have done well, and try harder when you have not succeeded. Don’t make excuses, and don’t listen to people if they tell you it’s either too difficult or you can’t do it. If you are not willing to step out of your comfort zone, you will never succeed.

What is your top tip to make a side hustle work?

My top tip to make a side hustle work, is to NEVER give up. You might fall, but you will get up and be stronger. If people don’t tell me that my ideas are crazy, then I know I’m not dreaming big enough.

Anything else you’d like to share?

Believe in Yourself, use your network of friends and family to promote your products or services. Sell the value of your products or services and not the price. Be the change in people’s lives and always be humble and kind. This is what I live by, so I trust It might help someone out there to take the plunge.