Entrepreneurship in SA – Starting them young

This is another inspirational story of the work that NGO’s are doing to change our future. It is another untold story, unlikely to find its way into mainstream media, unlikely to become part of our national narrative, but incredible important for our confidence and belief. (Comment by Steuart Pennington)

Young Entrepreneurs is a national franchise company which teaches children, ages 7-18 years, vital entrepreneurial, financial literacy, and employability and workplace readiness skills.

The greatest transformation we have seen in the learners is that of emotional and personal growth. In a short amount of time we see their self -confidence, communication, attitude and creativity taking flight as they find new meaning and purpose to life.

Zukhanye Mazungula, 7 years old, has the opportunity to attend Young Entrepreneurs classes in Charles Duna, New Brighton in Port Elizabeth through a sponsorship of the YE foundation. She started classes in February 2017. Her facilitator, Nomawethu Zenzile, disclosed that in the beginning of the programme she was one of the shyest kids in the class. She is now much more confident, expressive and is showing a tremendous amount of progress. She chose to build her business around making brooches & hairpins. She has made 10 wooden craft sets (5 brooches & 5 hairpins) and is doing the final preparations to go and sell her things at a local market day. Zukhanye’s mother came to visit the class and she was very surprised to see her daughter being able to make a bracelet on her own.

Danielle Jacobs, is 10 years old from Bloemfontein. She has completed two cycles of the Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy classes from 2015. Her parents say that she has developed into a little business “monster”. Her creativity and eye for business initiatives are remarkable. Since she has completed the YE classes she has started 3 new small businesses. In the holiday she runs a holiday Spa from home. She makes jewellery which she sells to friends and family. She also makes wind charms which she sells at the local markets. A whole new world of opportunity and innovation has opened for her as she has realised the pleasure of being creative, taking risks, and making her own money.

This is exactly what Young Entrepreneurs strives towards… making children aware of opportunities around them and teaching them that their dreams are within their own sphere of influence.

For more information on our programmes, please visit our website www.younge.co.za of contact us at info@younge.co.za | 087 287 4038