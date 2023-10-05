Entrepreneurship used to fight gender stereotypes – By Nonhlanhla Ntuli and Yolanda Wessells

By Nonhlanhla Ntuli and Yolanda Wessells

Entrepreneurship is playing a vital role in tackling gender bias in male dominated sectors.

A report by the UN Development Programme revealed that nearly half of the world’s population say that men make better political leaders while more than 40 percent believe men make better business executives than women. To address gender bias, a wife and husband started a business in the mining sector.

Gender stereotypes are still prevalent, and women are being sidelined in male dominated sectors. Medori Julius was tired of being ignored by her male counterparts and she decided to start a business together with her husband Anthony.

They started BAD Group, a Northern Cape based business that provides mining supplies and services. Their motivation for starting the business stemmed from many instances where Medori was ignored and had men talk down to her in meetings.

“Male peers spoke to my husband and assumed I’m part of a front to tick all the right boxes for the company, but this is not the case,” said Medori. She added that most men underestimated her capacity and the role she plays in the company. “I’m using this disadvantage as an advantage,” she emphasized.

She played a vital role in the business since its inception and enjoys being hands instead of an office-based shareholder. “I’m not deterred in meetings when I’m overlooked by my male counterparts. They prefer to only speak to my husband, thinking he runs the show, they have no idea that I’m an important part of the business too,” said Medori proudly.

Humble beginnings

BAD Group was started three years ago when the Covid19 pandemic struck. To get the business up and running, they set up an office in their lounge with a table, laptop, and printer. Today their successful business renders its services in five provinces and has three branches with its head office in Kuruman.

“We have nine main vendors with 21 sites in five provinces, and one main major contractor in the underground mining industry. We currently have five employees, two of them are youth and they are all from local communities,” said Medori.

Providing environmentally friendly products

The mining sector is highly competitive and to stand out from competitors, BAD Group supplies environmentally friendly and unique patented tamping and stemming systems largely used in mines.

Tamping plugs are compulsory in underground mines, and this is enforced and regulated by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. BAD Group strategically supplies tamping plugs that are compatible with all major explosives in South Africa.

Introducing a product that significantly enhances safety and is friendly on the pocket is important to the business. BAD Group has big plans for this product. “We have big plans for our unique products, and we want to manufacture it locally, therefore, creating permanent work in host communities,” said Medori.

Entrepreneurship is helping Medori fight against gender bias, and she is proving that women can work in male dominated sectors and be successful. Despite all the gender-based challenges she faces, she continues to use her business to create jobs and provide mines with eco-friendly products that are not harmful to the environment.