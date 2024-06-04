Entries now open for the 2024 Championship Boerewors competition

Shoprite and Checkers invite all chefs, cooks and boerewors aficionados to enter their finest recipes into the 32nd annual Championship Boerewors competition before entries close on 21 June 2024.

Participants will stand a chance to compete for the coveted title of South Africa’s Boerewors Champion, and the grand prize of a brand-new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB AT valued at R600,000.

The winning boerewors will also be available for sale at Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide.

Since its inception in 1992, the Championship Boerewors competition has consistently unearthed the nation’s most exceptional boerewors recipes.

“Being a small business owner, winning this competition has meant the world to me. Yes, I loved the way Shoprite and Checkers made us feel like VIPs during the competition, and I love my Fortuner, but what has excited me the most is what winning has meant for my business, and the doors it has opened for me,” says last year’s winner, chef Tyron Adams.

“Besides winning, the whole experience was truly something else, so I will definitely be entering again.”

Participants are expected to demonstrate proficiency in the entire boerewors crafting process – from putting together the tastiest combination of herbs and spices, to processing the meat and producing perfectly stuffed and cooked boerewors.

The competition will be judged by a panel of culinary experts from the South African Chefs Association (SACA). All recipes will go through a validation process to ensure they adhere to the traditional boerewors making guidelines.

Once validated, the judges will shortlist 30 recipes before narrowing them down to the top 10 finalists, who will then be invited to a special event where they will have to prepare and cook their boerewors for the judging panel before the winner is crowned.

The winner and runners up receive the following:

· First prize: A new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB AT and R20 000 in cash

· Second prize: R50 000 in cash

· Third prize: R20 000 in cash