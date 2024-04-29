Erik Holm – Creating with Nature and Resin – By Yolanda Wessels

By Yolanda Wessels

Erik Holm, a well-known actor for his portrayal of Rian Malherbe in the kykNET-soap, Binnelanders is also making a name as a talented artist.

Born into a highly talented family, Erik’s dad encouraged him to do wood turning after his life-changing accident on 27 August 2007 that left him paralyzed. At first, he did some woodturning and painting. “My sister, Nike Holm, and I sketched and pained in the hospital as therapy exercise for fine motor skills. I enjoyed it, so when my father proposed that I do wood turning, I was keen. My dad improvised with a Holm invention to help me to hold the chisels and that is where it all began.”

Erik found Black Line Tool Company which manufactures carbide-tipped chisels to help people with fine motor skills to be able to do wood turning. He contacted AMT Composites, a company manufacturing resin, and started to mix resin and wood. His fiancé Colleen Jury Zeffertt, also an artist, helps him and is co-owner of their company House of ERCO. This dedicated team of artisans handcrafts unique, one-of-a-kind furniture. Each design embraces the natural form and quality of the wood. They manufacture exquisite wood and metal crosses, which Hykie Berg posted on his Facebook page, and since then the response has been astounding. “We manufacture root stock tables with glass toppings, make the most beautiful clocks, craft floating planets, wood and resin creations, and balls in different types of wood or steel stands and even leather creations. I even tried my hand at crafting a unique cane for his dad with Imbuia, aluminium, and resin.”

Some of the creations are really out of this world, such as the Ark of the Covenant Replica with Aromatic Ceder, Gold-leaf panels, and Brushed Bronze details.

This again shows that there is so much more to give, even after a life-changing accident that left him confined to a wheelchair. Apart from his artistry, he is an actor, writer, assistant director, and an inspirational speaker.

They are situated atop the Saartjies Nek Mountain range overlooking Hartbeespoort Dam.

Be sure to follow them @house_of_erco on Instagram.

“Ek het nooit gedink handwerk sal regtig iets word wat my werk is nie, omdat ek eerstens ‘n akteur is wat vir my fantasies is en musiek is pret, maar daar is iets aan handwerk, dit is onderhoudend vir jou siel om met jou hande te werk en om dit weer te kan doen is ongelooflik spesiaal.”