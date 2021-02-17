Eskom’s Woes – A Fresh Look

By Steuart Pennington

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaZvUqxE5bo

The Free Market Foundation had the Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter explain what steps are being taken to restore this SOE to a level of functionality expected by the SA consumer. I found his candor genuine and has clarity of purpose compelling. Whilst the full podcast is contained above I will very briefly summarise the key elements of his presentation.

De Ruyter explained that the four key goals informing the Eskom turn-around strategy are:

Decarbonisation

Decentralisation

Democratisation

Digitalisation

Decarbonisation is about reducing the high-level of dependence on coal and moving towards wind and solar as renewable sources of energy

Decentralisation is about separating generation, transmission and distribution into stand- alone business units

Democratisation is about the transition away from coal being a just one

Digitisation is about the use of technology

Underpinning these four goals are five key strategic objectives

Operational excellence, in particular the decommissioning of old plants Rectifying in the income statement, in particular managing the cost of coal, staff costs with a cost reflective tariff The balance sheet, in particular reducing debt Enabling improved efficiencies through the separation of generation, transmission and distribution Developing a high performance culture within the organisation

The focus this year is on bringing an end to load shedding, becoming financially self-sustaining and ensuring a just energy transition.

Municipal debt. I asked a question regarding his plans in respect of municipal debt which stands at some R35 billion. His answer, “we are moving into communities with high levels of debt to work jointly to ensure the proper delivery of electricity, the proper collection of monies and the prevention of illegal connections, we believe this the best way to reduce municipal debt in the long term. My experience of working with dysfunctional schools in marginalized communities is that community engagement is a critical component of success. I believe this to be a very South African approach.

Enjoy the podcast!