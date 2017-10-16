Eurolab donates R50 000 to Stepping Stone Hospice

Johannesburg, 16 October 2017: Eurolab, a local oncology company, donated R50 000 on Tuesday, 10 October 2017 to Stepping Stone Hospice & Care Services in Alberton in aid of fundraising efforts to extend the centre’s in-patient unit (IPU) care facility.

Stepping Stone Hospice provides high-quality specialist care to people in the greater Alberton area of Ekurhuleni, most of which are cancer patients whose conditions no longer respond to curative treatment. The IPU currently has eight dignity wards, where patients are admitted and cared for by trained nurses, care workers and counsellors.

Tersia Burger, CEO of Stepping Stone Hospice, says that fundraising efforts have been geared towards extending the IPU from eight to 12 wards to allow for more patients to receive necessary physical, emotional, social and spiritual care.

“Most people choose to receive hospice care in their homes. However, when a symptom such as pain cannot be managed in the home, patients can choose to receive care in our in-patient hospice unit,” says Burger. “We are extremely grateful to Eurolab for its support of our project, which will benefit the quality of life for our patients. We share a common ethos with Eurolab in that our patients are our main focus, so every donation we receive helps keep our doors open.”

As a market-leading oncology company, Eurolab continues to explore outreach support for communities that provide care and support for cancer patients.

“Our vision aligns with Stepping Stone Hospice as we have a whole-of-cancer approach that focuses on the patient and their health, relieving financial stress during and after a life-threatening illness,” says Lynne du Toit, CEO at Eurolab. “As a South African company specialising in all aspects of cancer treatment, therapies and technologies, we believe it is our responsibility to support care centres where possible.”

