Every Child Deserves To Smile

In celebration of Mandela Month, Smile Foundation, OSSA, and Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital hosted the Madiba Smile Relay, providing corrective surgery for 67 children in honour of Madiba’s 67-year fight for social justice. These surgeries prevent serious health issues and emotional challenges for children with clefts and other facial conditions.

We are deeply grateful to our loyal donor, Adcock Ingram, and the dedicated medical teams from Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital for transforming the lives of children that were in desperate need of surgery.

Together, we bring joy and hope to these children’s futures.

Twelve brave heroes received life-changing surgeries during the Steve Biko Academic Hospital Smile Week, all thanks to the amazing support from Milky Lane! Their ongoing commitment, from delivering ice creams, teddy bears, and blankets, has filled every Smile Week with joy and countless smiles for the children and nurses.

A huge shoutout also goes to the incredible team of surgeons, medical professionals, and hospital staff at Steve Biko Academic Hospital. This initiative was spearheaded by Prof Selahle and Prof Mabongo. Their dedication is truly remarkable, giving these children and their families the priceless gift of a bright new beginning.

Thanks to the funds raised, we’ll be able to fund a “Smile Slate” – a full day of surgeries that will bring bright new smiles to 4-5 children.

Sikhona is a brave little hero from Khayelitsha who underwent surgery at Tygerberg Hospital. Her mom is thrilled with Sikhona’s progress and couldn’t be happier with the care she’s received since her surgery.

After two successful operations, Sikhona is now a happy and playful little princess. She interacts wonderfully, speaks well, and loves sharing her toys.

The doctors are pleased with her progress and have plans to refer her for speech therapy soon

Smile Foundation Women’s Day Breakfast was an absolute joyous occasion. Held at the Killarney Country Club, the event was filled with laughter, singing, dancing and incredible speakers. With inspiring speakers and the generous backing of World Sports Betting, the breakfast was a fantastic success.

Thank you to each and every one of you for creating more smiles for children in need.

Join the Smart Business Systems’ 2nd Annual Charity Golf Day in partnership with Steel Corp SA on Wednesday, 09 October 2024 at Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg.

Join them for a day of fun, golf, networking and giving back as they raise funds for the little heroes in need of life-changing surgeries. Book your Four-Ball today

