Ex-Comair CEO to launch a new airline, at a time when Covid has pushed the industry into a desperate struggle for survival

Gidon Novick says a viability study he has done shows there is space for his new airline. He says the study suggests SA’s air travel market will take at least two years to stabilise, and will mature at less than two-thirds the size of its pre-pandemic levels.

“Our working assumption is that people will travel less for business and combine regular video conferencing with fewer but potentially longer business trips.

