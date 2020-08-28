Exam Time for Curro Durbanville’s Class of 2020 – bring it on!

After a few foggy and uncertain months for South African school-goers, brought about by COVID-19, Curro Durbanville’s matric learners (alongside the rest of the high school) have officially commenced with exams this week. During the lockdown period when schools were instructed to close, Curro Durbanville was fortunately able to continue with its remote and virtual learning strategy so that learners could remain on track with their academic goals.

Curro Durbanville is exceptionally proud of its learners and teachers, and especially the matrics, who all worked tirelessly throughout this period, rendering the entire school ready for exams. One’s matric year is a daunting one to begin with, and adding lockdown-related nerves and uncertainty ‘to the mix’ leaves a less than desirable situation. But, Curro Durbanville’s Class of 2020 have shown immense resilience, and we wish them all the best for their exams!