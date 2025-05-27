Excellence in the Wild: Safari Guide of the Year Awards Celebrates SA’s Finest

The Safari Guide of the Year Awards (SGOTY) has announced its top five finalists for 2025, showcasing Southern Africa’s most exceptional field guides. This prestigious recognition, founded in 2011 by Mike Karantonis, an independent Safari Guide, in partnership with Field Guides Association of Southern Africa (FGASA), celebrates the expertise, dedication, and passion of field guides across Southern Africa.

“For too long, field guiding was undervalued,” says FGASA’s Managing Director, Michelle du Plessis. “Through SGOTY, we celebrate guides who have achieved excellence, expanded their knowledge, and honed their practical expertise.”

For 2025, the SGOTY Awards will take place from 16 – 22 June at Kariega Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape’s picturesque Kariega River Valley. During this event, the top 5 guides will compete in a series of challenges that test their expertise.

The competition will culminate in an awards ceremony, where the outstanding guide will be recognised for their exceptional skills and dedication to the field.

Competing this year are Cameron Schmidt from Pumba Private Game Reserve, Jason Gipson from Lion Sands Game Reserve, Kalie Otimile representing Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, Matthew Derry of Kwandwe Private Game Reserve, as well as Megan Heramb-Smith, a freelance Guide and Partner at The Great Outdoors.

For media inquiries, please contact Panayiota Livanios via email at panayiota@phoenixcollective.world