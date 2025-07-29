Excelsior Wind Energy Farm brings hope and space to learners at Uitvlug Primary School

For many children at Uitvlug Primary School, nestled among the farming communities outside Swellendam in the Western Cape, education offers the first real glimpse of a brighter future. Thanks to the continued support of the Excelsior Wind Energy Facility, operated by ENGIE, that future is becoming more tangible with three new classrooms built over the past three years to meet the growing needs of this rural school.

“Through strategic collaborations, we aim to enhance access to quality education, empower educators, and enrich learning experiences for learners in underserved regions. By providing safe learning conditions, we give hope to many underprivileged communities,” says Jasan Johnson, Social Performance Manager at ENGIE.

The recent expansion of the school, which now includes new classrooms for Grade 7 (donated in 2023), Grade R (2024), and the Foundation Phase (2025), has allowed the school to expand its teaching staff from two to four qualified educators. This has significantly improved learning conditions, strengthened academic outcomes, and allowed learners to access a more structured educational experience from the earliest years.

“The investment made by Excelsior goes beyond bricks and mortar,” says Principal Hano Kleyn. “It has given our learners a space where they feel safe, where they can learn through play, and where they can belong.

A total of 96 learners have directly benefited from the additional classrooms, many of whom are now excelling both academically and, on the sports field, despite the absence of formal infrastructure. The project was warmly welcomed by the School Governing Body and local farming community, and forms part of a wider collaboration between the school, the Department of Basic Education, and Excelsior Wind Energy Facility.

This partnership serves as a reminder that when education is supported with intention, it becomes a tool for long-term transformation, not just for learners, but for the communities they call home.

