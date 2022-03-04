Excitement Builds as Play Your Part Awards Ceremony Draws Nearer

Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part Awards is an ambitious project that has been celebrating 10 years of the Play Your Part Programme by recognising and acknowledging active citizens throughout South Africa.

The Awards are a symbol of the impact that the Programme has had over the past decade, but more importantly a reminder of the passion, kindness, innovation, strength and resilience of the South African people.

Entries have poured in for the awards and its nine categories throughout 2021 and 2022. Winners were selected by a panel of high profile judges, namely Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Paul Modjadji, York Zucchi and Firdoze Bulbulia. And whilst there could be only one winner per category, it was unbelievable to see so many exceptional entries of inspiring citizens doing incredible work.

The Play Your Part Awards Ceremony, which will take place in Johannesburg on 17 March 2022, is the culmination of the year-long campaign, where category winners will be presented with their awards. Moreover, the winner of the flagship Play Your Part Award will be announced, and all category winners are nominees. So it goes without saying, that the anticipation is growing as the reveal of the overall winner will be announced in just two weeks.

Adding to the excitement is that fact that over the next couple of weeks, the winners for the final four categories (Job Creation, Social Cohesion, Education and Environment) will be revealed in the lead up to the awards.

In lieu of Play Your Part’s 10 Year Anniversary, the flagship Play Your Part Award is the final and 10th award up for grabs, with the previous 9 awards being category specifics.

10 years.

10 awards.

10 outstanding examples of South African Excellence.

Be sure to follow the climax of the awards campaign by following @PlayYourPartSA on twitter and instagram, as Play Your Part continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary in spectacular fashion.

For daily insight on the Play Your Part Awards

Follow: Brand South Africa on Twitter: @Brand_SA, @PlayYourPartSA.

Follow us on Facebook: Official Brand South Africa

Visit: www.brandsouthafrica.com

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.