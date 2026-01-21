SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
Exclusive Invitation: Opening Night of Marabi

You and a partner are warmly invited to join us for the Opening Night of Marabi, our first production of 2026 and the work that officially kicks off The Market Theatre’s 50th anniversary celebrations.
Kindly join us for this resonant return to the 1930s Doornfontein yards to tell a moving story of migration, love and cultural identity, brought to life through rich musicality.
Invite Details:
Date: Sunday, 1 February 2026
Time: 14:30 for 15:00
Venue: John Kani at The Market Theatre in Newtown.
 
Safe parking is available at Newton Junction Mall for your convenience.
Kindly RSVP by the 29th January 2026 to bongiwep@markettheatre.co.za

