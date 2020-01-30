We are delighted to share dates for our third annual Execs Back to School days, proudly sponsored by Sphere Holdings.

CEOs and top executives from some of South Africa’s largest companies experienced schooling environments throughout Johannesburg and Cape Town in 2019, and we’d like to invite you to join us this year. Execs Back to School is an important awareness campaign as well as an opportunity for business leaders to engage with their counterparts to gain important insight into the challenges that are faced by principals in South Africa’s schools. It is also a great way to support our work in improving education, and to learn more about the Partners for Possibility leadership and education development programme.

Johannesburg – Thursday 30 July 2020 (08:00 – 14:30, including lunch)

Cape Town – Thursday 3 September (08:00 – 14:30, including lunch)

Stellenbosch – Wednesday 16 September (08:00 – 14:30, including lunch)

Execs Back to School facilitates an important cross-sectoral approach to addressing the challenges in our country’s education system. Participants thus far have been unanimous in their praise for the initiative and the perspective it exposed. We invite you to join a growing cohort of business leaders who have been enriched by the experience and look forward to your participation.

Registration is open and we look forward to welcoming you to the event. Please do feel free to share this opportunity or let us know if you’d like to nominate colleagues or friends.

Click here to register now.