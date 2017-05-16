Exhibition Excellence right here!

SA’s Neo scoops 2017 UFI Next Generation Leadership grant

UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, has named Neo Mohlatlole, Business Development Director at Seven Colors Communications, as one of the five talented exhibition professionals from around the world who won the 2017 UFI Next Generation Leadership grant.

“It is exciting to have been chosen as one of the winners,” Mohlatlole said. “As a South African, it’s an honour to be given an opportunity to represent my country – especially because we have been doing well in terms of attracting a large number of international association meetings, conferences and exhibitions to be hosted here.”

Originating from Limpopo and with a vast experience in the exhibition space, Mohlatlole is the co-founder of Seven Colors Communications, a marketing and communications agency he runs with his business partner, Kgalema Eugene Mametse. Currently, the company is operating as an integrated marketing and communications agency with headquarters in Johannesburg and satellite offices in Mafikeng and Polokwane. Together, Mametse and Mohlatlole have managed to launch the first exhibition for Stokvels titled Stokvelex, which has been running for three years now across three provinces.

Throughout the three-day UFI Next Generation Leadership project, Mohlatlole is looking forward to learning from experts while developing relationships with peers and industry leaders worldwide. This way, he can come back with trends that he can implement so as to influence interest in more South African black-owned businesses and youth to get involved in the exhibitions and trade shows industry.

“South Africa’s exhibition sector provides an incredible opportunity to create new influencers, showcase new products as well as reaching out to a new clientele,” he added. “The industry is of greater importance for up-and-coming businesses as exhibitions and expos become the best opportunities for them to market and promote themselves.”

“UFI’s NGL grant is all about promoting the talent we have in the exhibition industry – and giving our best rising professionals the international recognition and opportunities they deserve,” said UFI Managing Director Kai Hattendorf. “When UFI set up the NGL scheme last year it generated enormous global interest. It is exciting to drive this project forward as it facilitates the dialogue between the generations.”