Expansion of SA’s protected areas requires management skills – By Heather Dugmore

By Heather Dugmore

South Africa is faced with the critical task of expanding its natural environment protection areas in a practical and affordable manner to safeguard its vital biodiversity and ecosystem services. These services encompass carbon sequestration, clean air, healthy soils, fresh water, pollinating insect populations, and grazing-friendly grasslands, all of which are essential for the well-being and survival of the country’s population.

‘To achieve this, communal and private landowners, conservation organisations, business and industries, universities, and government must come together and collectively manage our landscapes and expand the footprint of protected areas countrywide. This is how we can achieve impact at scale,’ says Angus Burns, WWF-SA Senior Manager: Land and Biodiversity Stewardship.

Since the early 2000s, the WWF Nedbank Green Trust has played a pivotal role in financing the expansion of protected areas across South Africa, aligning with the nation’s biodiversity stewardship program. These protected areas encompass nature reserves, national parks, and protected environments on privately, communally, or government-owned land.

Kevin McCann, Director of Conservation Outcomes, a conservation NGO based in KwaZulu-Natal, underscores that declaring protected areas is just the beginning. Proper stewardship requires substantial support for landowners and land managers to learn how to effectively conserve, manage, and economically sustain their environments. Without this support, the expansion of protected areas could be reduced to mere paperwork.

Post-declaration management support includes developing tools to enhance the management of protected areas, such as creating annual operation plans covering various aspects like staff management, veld rehabilitation, water conservation, fire management, controlling invasive species, managing cattle or game populations, road maintenance, and anti-poaching measures. Assistance is also provided to landowners in applying for tax benefits and rates exemptions.

The WWF Nedbank Green Trust focuses on supporting both the declaration and post-declaration management processes, collaborating with provincial conservation authorities and numerous NGOs. Conservation Outcomes, in particular, has been involved in supporting over 25 declared communal and private protected areas in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as contributing to protected area expansion in the greater Kruger National Park and the Eastern Cape.

The work extends to projects such as expanding the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens in Gauteng, which involves partnering with the South African National Biodiversity Institute and the local Mogale City Municipality. This initiative aims to add 700 hectares of grassland, home to the critically endangered Albertina Sisulu orchid.

Recognizing that each protected area is unique and requires tailored management tools, Conservation Outcomes has worked with diverse landowners and managers over the past three years to develop adaptable tools that enhance management effectiveness over time. These tools include mapping, data recording apps, and other mechanisms like drones and fixed-point photos.

McCann emphasizes that effective management of game reserves and farms involves monitoring animal populations, assessing vegetation, identifying degraded areas, and developing strategies for rehabilitation. Some landowners and managers may also require assistance with budgeting and financial management, as well as infrastructure maintenance schedules.

To assess management effectiveness at protected area sites, Conservation Outcomes employs the Management Effectiveness Tracking Tool (METT), a global standard. Over the past three years, the eight sites where they have been working have all shown improvements in management effectiveness, demonstrating the importance of funding post-declaration management to government authorities, corporations, and organizations.