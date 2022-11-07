Experience the magic of Christmas – Carols on the Piazza at Melrose Arch by the Drakensberg Boys Choir

Get swept up in the magic of Christmas at Melrose Arch on Saturday, 26 November when the Piazza comes alive with the sound of Carols performed by the Drakensberg Boys Choir as they kick off their 2022 Noël Tour.

Bring the family along to enjoy a magical evening under the stars – take your seat on the Piazza to enjoy the one-hour performance by the Drakensberg Boys Choir, wander through the dazzling display of Christmas lights along High Street and soak up the festive atmosphere. The much-loved and uniquely South African Drakensberg Boys Choir has been captivating local and international audiences for over 50 years with their high energy performances, versatility, stamina and raw talent.

Best of all, you’ll be celebrating the start of the festive season in the true spirit of Christmas – giving back, through the donation of 100% of ticket sales to SA Harvest, a hunger relief organisation that has delivered over 30 million meals in its first three years by rescuing food that would have gone to waste. Proceeds will go towards Christmas goodie bags filled with treats for the children served by SA Harvest’s beneficiary organisations across Joburg.

Tickets are just R100 per person and bookings are available online through Computicket. Don’t miss this opportunity to start the festive season with a magical evening of family-friendly fun, Christmas Carols on the Piazza, Melrose Arch’s spectacular display of lights, entertainment for the kids, and bringing the joy of Christmas to underprivileged children.

Event info:

Date: Saturday, 26 November

Time: Gates open at 17h00. Concert starts at 18h30.

Duration: One hour

Seating: Unreserved

Ticket price: R100 per person (100% of all proceeds will be donated to SA Harvest)

Event capacity: 600 seats

Computicket booking link: https://bit.ly/CarolsOnPiazza

For further information: Please email social@saharvest.org