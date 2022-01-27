Exxaro’s Commitment to Gender Equality Earns Top International Accolade

Exxaro Resources, one of South Africa’s largest black-empowered diversified mining and energy solutions company, is proud to announce that its commitment to gender equality has been rewarded with its inclusion in the prestigious Bloomberg Gender Equity Initiative (GEI) for a third year in a row.

Bloomberg’s Gender Reporting Framework is a standardised reporting method used globally to acquire comprehensive workplace gender data. The GEI framework defines a set of metrics used to determine a company’s progress towards equal representation of gender through the various employment levels of the organisation.

The framework also evaluates a company’s commitment to gender equality goals, policies in place to reduce the impact of familial stresses and responsibilities in the workplace and progress towards positive impact on women outside of the employee base.

“This accolade bears testimony to the impact that our business practices and commitment have to ensuring that we continue to fulfil our purpose of Powering Better Lives by creating an enduring, positive change for all women within our organisation and broader society,” said Exxaro’s CEO-Designate and MD Minerals, Dr Nombasa Tsengwa.

Overall – Exxaro achieved a weighted GEI score of 76.74%, based on a disclosure score of 96.88% and a data excellence score of 68.11%. In the more than 70 metrics, each allocated to one of five pillars, Exxaro performed above industry norms, including female leadership and talent pipeline (58.33%); equal pay and gender pay parity (58.82%); inclusive culture (73.3%); anti-sexual harassment policies (80%); and pro-women brand (88.24%).

According to Bloomberg Chairman Peter Grauer, it is critical for companies to demonstrate their commitment to solving for gender inequality.