Eye operations for the elderly in honour of Albertina Sisulu

(Pretoria, 05 October 2018) As part of the Albertina Sisulu Centenary celebrations, the Pretoria Eye Institute has partnered with the Sisulu family to provide cataract surgery to the elderly from disadvantaged communities. The operations will take place during Eye Care Awareness Month (October 2018) under the banner of the World Eyesight Project.

A world-renowned freedom fighter and activist, Albertina Sisulu was also a dedicated health care professional who distinguished herself as a committed health worker. The partnership between the Sisulu family and the Pretoria Eye Institute will see more than 200 elderly patients with limited access to healthcare, receive this life-changing surgery. The Pretoria Eye Institute has participated in the World Eyesight Project since 2001 – this year will mark the time they collaborate with the Sisulu family to deliver the operations to the needy.

“As a long time, health worker, MaSisulu had a unique understanding of how access to healthcare a fundamental human right was, regardless of income bracket.” comments Duma Sisulu, Family Spokesperson. “The partnership with the Pretoria Eye Institute to deliver these eye operations is a direct reflection of her values in this regard, and we see this collaboration as an ideal legacy project to be associated with her name. ”

To date, the Pretoria Eye Institute has operated on over 3000 patients as part of the World Eyesight Project and anticipate growing this number as a result of the partnership with the Sisulu family.

“As the African continent’s first private eye hospital, The Pretoria Eye Institute is deeply honored to carry out these operations in MaSisulu’s name. says Maryke Lotz PEI Spokesperson “Our focus on delivering holistic care to our patients, with world class technology, specialized equipment and specially trained staff, ensure that the patients are receiving the highest level of care. It is indeed a privilege to assist those in need, and contribute to MaSisulu’s legacy in this way. ”