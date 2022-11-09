Facts, truth and context – an illusive trilogy

I attended a talk at my old school on its annual Speech Day, an Old Boy Andrew Robertson, CEO and President of BBDO Worldwide gave a talk on the ‘media’. I so enjoyed it, and have presented a slightly edited version here. Steuart Pennington

For 40 years I have been working in and around “the media”. And that’s what I want to talk to about today.

I’d like to start with the school rule, “Any act which might be considered disloyal, discourteous, or dishonest will be considered a breach of the school rule.”

It is one of the most meaningful and brilliant pieces of copywriting ever, I want to explain why.

In April 1996, I did a speech in Johannesburg about the way the media world was changing and what it meant for advertising. I argued that what we were dealing with was not the “knowledge economy” or a “technology economy” which were the terms in vogue at the time – since both knowledge and technology were abundant and expanding exponentially and economics, as I had been taught, was the science of managing scarce resources.

Instead, I proclaimed we were dealing with the “attention economy”. It was, I maintained, attention that was in ever shorter supply.

Little did I know then just how extreme that would become. And I have been quoted on the front page of The Financial Times once. It was in 2004, when it was an actual newspaper made from ink smeared on dead trees – and pink at that. I had declared at a conference, whilst waving my Motorola Razr phone in my hand that “one day this will be more important for advertising than television,” which unsurprisingly caught the attention of the Financial Times journalist in the room since at that time, there was no iPhone, there were no apps, and Mark Zuckerberg was fresh out of his dorm room and rolling out Facebook to students.

I’d like to put pins in the words “truth” and “fact” that I just used. I’ll come back to them.

But I was right. It has. In the middle of the last century, Marshal McLuhan wrote that oft quoted line, “The medium is the message.” He was talking about television and how the characteristics of the medium and the way it is consumed were changing the messaging itself. If you go back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, when the predominant form was rhetoric, messaging was designed to work as the spoken word, to sound compelling and persuasive. With the arrival of the printing press, we moved to a world in which the most powerful messaging was well reasoned and logical. Television was—and is—a medium which delivers entertainment, and thus the messaging was designed to be just that…entertaining. Including, we should all note, that which should perhaps not be treated as such…. the news…. especially cable news. As a result, in the world of politics, we went from “I am impressed by what you have to say,” to, “I understand and agree with your argument,” to, “I like you. Not sure why, but I like you.” And more worryingly “I hate you. I’m not sure why.”

And then in the USA, we ended up with our first actor President, Ronald Reagan, Jesse Ventura (the wrestler), and Arnold Schwarzenegger (body builder turned movie star) as Governors of Minnesota and California, and then, to cap it all, Donald Trump, a reality show star. This is not to say that these actors – and I use the word intentionally— were incompetent or unworthy of consideration for these responsibilities— I use the word ‘responsibilities’ intentionally instead of ‘roles’– well not all of them anyway. Volodymyr Zelensky, who seems to be doing an incredible job as a wartime President in Ukraine, secured the job by winning an election as leader of a party called Servant of the People, named after the satirical TV show in which he played the part of a regular Joe who became President!

It is to say though, that we need to be mindful of the fact that when we respond to messaging we are experiencing in a particular medium, it will have been designed for that medium. And it has evolved since. Today there are 6.65 billion smartphones in the world and the average American spends five and a half hours a day on them. The phones and the apps that run on them are immensely valuable to, and useful for, those users. They enable them to stay connected to friends and families, to publish their own material, to create their own media brands (without middlemen, the gate keeping of editors, or the studio system) and to transact business without bank accounts.

Millions of businesses have grown through them. Millions of jobs have been created with them. I believe that this has all made life better. Much better. I merely want to underline how important it is for each and every one of us to THINK about how the messaging we are responding to is designed for the medium we are consuming it through.

Nobody, of course, knows how to design it better than Elon Musk, when he’s using Twitter, a platform he may end up owning, but arguably already “owns” with 107 million followers. He is clearly a brilliant man, but he does not use Twitter to help us understand his ideas and theories. It is after all a platform designed for the articulation of ideas, opinions, and arguments for debate and discourse, as long as you can do so in under 280 characters.

He, like all the other “successful” tweeters, uses it to do nothing other than provoke a reaction. To provoke a reaction. Any reaction.

And we need to remember that when we are responding.

I believe that we are in an era where facts have never been easier to lay our hands on. While I’ve been talking some of you have possibly been checking to see if I’m right about Elon’s 107 million followers. But here’s the point. Whilst you cannot have truth without facts, just because you have facts doesn’t mean you have truth, let alone the truth .

Remember, I put pins in those words. In 2008 Barack Obama was widely criticized after he gave a speech referring to people in Pennsylvania who “cling to guns or religion.” It was a fact. He did say that, and you could consider it insulting to the people of Pennsylvania. But what he actually said was this:

“You go into these small towns in Pennsylvania and, like a lot of towns in the Midwest, the jobs have been gone now for 25 years and nothing’s replaced them. And they fell through the Clinton administration and the Bush administration, and each successive administration has said that somehow, they are going to regenerate, and they have not. And it’s not surprising then they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them, anti-immigrant sentiments, or anti-trade sentiments as a way to explain their frustrations.”

The truth…the truth… is that he wasn’t insulting them. He was saying that he understood them. He empathized with them. To get the truth you need facts, yes. But you also need context.

We need to recognize that, in a world where our messaging is defined by media that are designed primarily for rapid consumption and reaction, we all have to work a lot harder to understand the full context in order to get to the truth, or at least close to it.

Which brings me to the school rule and its genius:

“Any act which might be considered disloyal, discourteous, or dishonest will be considered a breach of the school rule.”

Values based. Yes, of course.

Courtesy. Loyalty. Honesty.

I’ll sign up for those any day.

But the genius is in the words “might be considered.” Because the inclusion of those three words demands that we take context into account.

“Any act which might be considered discourteous, dishonest, or disloyal will be considered a breach of the school rule.”

Not a bad rule for life itself.

And now to put this all in context, I’m sure you all want to get out of here, so for me to prattle on any longer might well be considered discourteous. And I don’t want to break the school rule.

So I’m going to stop now.

Thank you for your attention.