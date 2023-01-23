FAF: Through Fire – By Faf Du Plessis

If anyone wants to know what’s going on in South African cricket at the moment no better place to start then by reading FAF du Plessis’ book “Through Fire”. It certainly is not a book about his stature as a cricketer, or his achievements. In fact, it is hardly a book about cricket! Rather, it is a book especially about leadership, somewhat about cricket administration in South Africa, and almost incidentally about politics in sport. If one accepts that all the world’s top national teams are brimming with players of individual talent, ‘hard skills’ as FAF terms it, then the question is ‘what needs to be done to make these teams into a winning team?’ FAF, in a riveting way, argues that this is all about the development of ‘soft skills’. He gives deep insight into the importance of rituals, like the presentation of a cap to a new team member; like banning the use of cell phones for half an hour after a game has been completed. He describes in detail the importance of support and ‘love’ even when players are suffering a performance slump. He wrestles with the issue of inclusivity and how the importance of establishing a culture of Ubuntu was in achieving this, despite some of the mistakes he made. Ultimately he argues that if you get the ‘soft skills’ right it’s possible to create a winning team and he gives undeniable proof of this. He also gives graphic evidence of how when this is interrupted the time and trouble taken to get it right can be destroyed overnight with literally a single misinformed ‘administrative’ directive.

Our last visit to Australia was a disaster, having read FAF’ book I believe I have much deeper insight into the ‘why’ than, I think, most sport’s journalists and commentators who haven’t read the book, do!