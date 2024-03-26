Fathers and Their Kids Social Event – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

MANY men who are absent fathers had absent fathers themselves. Since they didn’t experience the advantages of the present male figure, they don’t know what these advantages are- or how to pass them on.

Goat Creative Solutions Organization based in Vaal, recently organized a Fathers and Their Kids Social Event. Hosted at Royal School Sports Ground Sky City on 09 Saturday, March 2024

According to the Human Sciences Research Council, most children in South Africa over 60% don’t live with their biological fathers. And 20% only have contact with their biological fathers twice a week. This isn’t to suggest that they don’t have other male figures in their lives, but it does point to an imbalance in the distribution of parental responsibilities.

The purpose of the social event was to create a strong link and a platform for both fathers and their kids, a bond that would be a catalyst for positivity, love, and caring in the family dynamics. In this way, it would encourage dads to take their place and play father figure in their children’s lives and begin to prioritize and relish the special moments they would share with their kids. The campaign addressed the issue of social ills in the community, the crime rate, teenage pregnancy, school dropouts, lack of mentorship programs, and lack of Youth facilities, violence in the society, gangsters’, high unemployment, aftercare such as reading groups, or extra mutual activities. In this modern time often as soon as a man doesn’t have employment, he loses his authority over his family to the extent of losing it totally, that’s the reason some men don’t have quality time with their children. There are a few platforms or safe spaces created for men to come together and talk about issues affecting them. It was also to create strong connections and leave everlasting cherished memories.

As a parent, Mr. Kgotso Motsumi said,” As fathers and role models to our kids, we need to take our place and play a significant role in their young lives. Such moments would make one evaluate his role and start to correct his mistakes and make a commitment to love, care, give support to his children, and be there every step of the way. I’m very pleased to see many men that have come in numbers to support their kids and create a strong bond. I wish such events would be organized annually for the link between us to continue.

At the end of the program, fathers and their kids engaged in different sports activities. It was a fun full-filled day.