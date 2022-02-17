February is Random Acts of Kindness Month – Join the Mandela Day Global Network and make a difference!

Johannesburg, 10 February 2022 – While February may be the shortest month of the year, there is no shortage of themed holidays, including National Random Acts of Kindness Day. This month doesn’t need to only be about romantic love. It is an opportunity for all of us to show there is more than one way to spread love, through acts of kindness and humanity towards other humans. The perfect way to do this is through the Mandela Day Global Network, where you can find your volunteering match.

Random Acts of Kindness Day was initiated in 1995 in Denver, Colorado by a non-profit organisation called The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, the day now sees widespread support across the world.

The idea behind Random Act of Kindness Day is to cultivate feelings of kindness and brighten up someone’s day. Every small act of kindness is significant and it can lead to more positive outcomes.

“… as the Mandela Day team, we would really appreciate it if South Africans and individuals across the globe came together and participated in a common goal to change someone’s life.”– Yase Godlo, The Mandela Day Director.

We can all change the world one random act of kindness at a time. There are so many ways to show kindness to Causes either as an individual or as colleagues and in your families, you can help others while you keep kids entertained and instilling positive values, helping them to become more well-rounded individuals and practice gratitude.

One can never go wrong with kindness, and there can never be too much of it. We look forward to seeing many volunteers signing up and spreading kindness this February- that’s how we’ll create impact together!

In celebration of Random Acts of Kindness month, you can join thousands of global citizens on The Mandela Day Global Network by volunteering your time, donating goods or money to a Cause of your choice. Sign up and get involved: Mandela Day Global Network.

What is the Mandela Day Global Network? An online platform that connects South Africans who want to make a difference to Causes that need their help. The platform has over 2 000 volunteering opportunities, allowing everyone to find something they are passionate about and that a Cause also really needs.