Feed5000 Annual Homeless Feeding Campaign kick-off #ThisIsUs

Cape Town – The Hope Exchange’s annual homeless feeding campaign will take place from 11 December 2021 and run until 16 January 2022. As one of the only official feeding schemes over the festive period, #Feed5000, a collaboration between The Hope Exchange, Ladles of Love and RPJ Helping Hands, aims to provide more than 15,000 meals to Cape Town’s homeless community from The Hope Exchange premises at 14A Roeland Street, Cape Town.

Started to address food scarcity for the homeless during the festive period when most of the regular service providers close, #Feed5000 is seen as a ray of hope for the hungry. The City Bowl empties over the holidays making sources of food for the homeless harder to find. The campaign has grown significantly since 2014 due the increase in demand from the homeless community, and thanks to the kindness and generosity of supporters who share a commitment to bring comfort to the homeless.

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 in 2020, the campaign experienced its busiest year serving a total of 11,516 meals. This year, due to more people finding themselves homeless as a result of economic and other challenges, The Hope Exchange is expecting to serve many more meals.

Peter Solomon Director of The Hope Exchange said, “Not everyone has the blessing of a family or the privilege of a home. This is particularly acute for the homeless during the festive season when family and friends traditionally come together. It is also a time when food for the homeless is scarce. #Feed5000 is another way in which we provide basic services to give our clients the confidence to face the world with dignity and encourage them to utilise our services to change their lives.”

The Hope Exchange and #Feed5000 relies on the generosity of the public to provide essential services. To donate, volunteer or support #Feed5000 go to www.thehopeexchange.org or contact us on 021 – 461 5508.