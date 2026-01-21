Festive Season Delivers for Cape Town as Tourism Demand Surges

Cape Town Turns Summer into a Sell-Out as a New Generation Takes Flight

December international arrivals climb 11% as CTT’s campaigns turn inspiration into bookings

Cape Town, Friday, 16 January 2026 – In the same week that the Matric Class of 2025 received their results and a new wave of Grade 1 learners took their first steps into school, Cape Town is celebrating a milestone of its own: a powerful festive season surge that signals a city in demand and a tourism strategy that’s working.

According to Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), 1.12 million two-way passengers travelled through Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) in December 2025, an 8% increase on December 2024. International arrivals rose 11%, with regional arrivals up 13% and domestic arrivals 6% over the same period.

This momentum follows a record 11.1 million two-way passengers handled by CTIA during the 2025 calendar year, along with a series of global accolades: the airport was named Best Airport in the World by AirHelp, and Cape Town was crowned Time Out’s Best City in the World 2025, reinforcing its status as a first-choice destination.

“Campaigns don’t just win awards, they fill planes” – Enver Duminy

Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, says the festive performance is the result of many years of dedicated effort, much like the matriculants whose success the country is celebrating this week.

“Our Matric Class of 2025 didn’t pass because of one good exam paper; they got here through years of hard work, support and sacrifice,” says Duminy. “Tourism is the same. An 11% jump in December international arrivals doesn’t happen overnight. It’s the result of long-term planning with the City and our partners, and of campaigns that move people from dreaming to booking.”

“Campaigns don’t just win awards, they fill planes. MyCapeTown and 50 Things to do in Cape Town for Under R50 show locals and South Africans that they can have a world-class holiday without a world-class budget. One Small World puts Cape Town on screen alongside New York and Berlin. Go All Out and Limitless Cape Town tell LGBTQ+ travellers and visitors with different access needs that this is a city that sees them, welcomes them and designs for them.”

Duminy says the start of the school year is a reminder that tourism’s actual test is long-term:

“As Grade 1 learners (the Class of 2038) walk into classrooms this week, we are very conscious that the decisions we make today must open doors for them twelve years from now. A strong festive season is good news, but our real goal is a tourism economy that is still creating opportunities when they matriculate.”

Beyond the runway: millions in motion

The airport numbers are only one part of the story. Over the festive period:

Table Mountain welcomed 6% more visitors than in December 2024, despite challenging wind conditions.

welcomed more visitors than in December 2024, despite challenging wind conditions. Robben Island arrivals increased by 10% .

arrivals increased by . Chapman’s Peak Drive recorded an 11% rise in visitors.

recorded an rise in visitors. Cape Point reached capacity on several peak days.

Add to this cruise passengers docking in the harbour, road-trippers driving in from across South Africa and the region, and thousands of Capetonians playing tour guide for visiting friends and relatives. The picture is clear: millions of people were out in the city, spending their time and limited funds in restaurants, attractions, shops and neighbourhood experiences.

For travellers, the emotional connection is what lingers.

“There is no place like Cape Town,” says Ciali Browne, a visitor from New Zealand. “The scenery is unreal, but honestly, the people made my trip. Everyone is warm, welcoming and proud of where they’re from. It’s the kind of place that stays with you long after you leave, and I’m already planning a return trip.”

For local entrepreneurs, the festive season is both a payoff and a launchpad.

“We had days where we were fully booked, with many guests from the Netherlands,” says Buntu Matole, co-founder of ABCD Concepts in Khayelitsha. “People loved getting out of the city centre and into local neighbourhoods – homes, schools, everyday life. Bookings for the months ahead are already looking strong. Our focus now is to deepen partnerships, so visitors stay longer and invest more in the community.”

Every new route, every campaign must translate into real customers for our hotels, restaurants, attractions and small businesses.

“This growth is no accident, it’s by design” – Alderman James Vos

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, Alderman James Vos, says these early festive-season figures, together with the city and airport’s recent awards, reflect a tourism economy that is being purposefully developed.

“An 11% increase in international arrivals in December, a record 11.1 million passengers over the past year, and global recognition for both the city and the airport show that nothing happens by chance, but by design,” says Vos. “Through the Choose Cape Town campaigns, our partnership with Cape Town Tourism, and the Cape Town Air Access initiative, we are shaping demand that supports airlines, investment, and job creation. Tourism already employs nearly 7% of Cape Town’s workforce, and my focus is on achieving at least one tourism-related job in every household across our city.”

A full high-season performance update, including accommodation and spend data, will be shared in Quarter 2 of 2026. Still, the early signs are clear: demand is strong, the brand is resonating, and the benefits are being felt from the CBD to Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Langa, the Winelands and beyond.

