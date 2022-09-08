Finalists of the SAB Foundation Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards 2022 Announced

(07 September 2022, Johannesburg) The SAB Foundation in partnership with the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) has selected the finalists of its annual Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards, where 24 deserving entrepreneurs will be awarded with funding of up to R1.3 million. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 11 October 2022.

SAB Foundation Innovation Specialist, Itumeleng Dhlamini, says that 2022 is a year that represents resilience, revival and growth. “Through their innovations, our finalists have unlocked exciting opportunities to scale and grow their businesses, and have the potential to create employment opportunities,” says Dhlamini.

“These entrepreneurs tackle challenges such as access to education for persons with disabilities, renewable energy solutions, access to specialist healthcare services in vulnerable communities and agriculture,” she explains.

As part of its annual Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards, the SAB Foundation in partnership with South African Breweries (SAB) introduced a new category, the SAB SHARP Awards. This was established to specifically target innovators, social entrepreneurs, institutions, students, researchers and social enterprises with innovative ideas or prototypes that empower women in at-risk communities.

“We were really inspired by the entrepreneurs who are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of women in our country,” says Zoleka Lisa, SAB’s Corporate Affairs Vice-President for South Africa. “We look forward to rewarding the five finalists and seeing them develop their innovations even further.”

In order to make a sustainable change, the SAB Foundation offers ongoing mentorship and business support and prides itself in providing a continuous journey of support for the entrepreneurs who participate in its programmes.

“We take mentorship seriously and ensure that our innovators are provided with the necessary guidance through each new phase that they enter into with their business,” concludes Dhlamini. “We encourage South Africans to be part of this positive change and continue innovating simple solutions to improve the lives of everyday citizens.”

To learn more about the Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards visit https://sabfoundation.co.za/social-innovation-awards

The finalists are:

Disability Empowerment Awards:

Breede Valley APD Business Units by Louine Griessel (Worcester, Western Cape)

A platform that provides personal and professional growth and skills training for persons with disabilities.

Disability Info South Africa by Alan Dowey (Cape Town, Western Cape)

A digital portal that provides easy access to information, opportunities and guidance for persons with disabilities.

iSchool Africa by Chelsea Williamson (Johannesburg, Gauteng)

A disability inclusion programme that empowers deaf youth with digital skills. This 10-month skills development programme empowers youth with disabilities by providing them with training in technological skills.

Maretlagadi Welfare Centre by Elvis Seroka (Limpopo)

A centre that provides a safe space and offers skills development for children with disabilities in rural Limpopo.

Robotics with Neurodiverse by Emma Mpahlele (Cape Town, Western Cape)

A teaching programme that develops the untapped potential of neurodiverse students using Lego robotics education and coding.

Spectrum Chefs Academy by Cheryl Terblanche (Cape Town, Western Cape)

A culinary skills development centre that provides training for learners with a disability to build their confidence and self-worth.

Uku’hamba Prosthetics and Orthotics by Sibongile Mongadi (Soweto, Gauteng)

Technology that produces high-quality, affordable prosthetics and orthotics for amputees and persons with disabilities.

SAB Foundation Social Innovation Awards :

Addressdox by Tsholofelo Ramokoka (Rustenburg, North West)

A digital platform that supplies people from rural communities with no formal address with a proof of residence document.

Africanize by Gcina Ntsonga (Cape Town, Western Cape)

A web-based marketing and food delivery service for informal kitchens and restaurants in township communities.

Certified Organic dried herbs and agric-training by Sam Serumula (Polokwane, Limpopo)

An organic processing facility which supplies dried herbs and other medicinal plant material.

Cloudy Deliveries by Colin Mkosi (Langa, Western Cape)

A bicycle delivery service for local restaurants and supermarkets in townships.

Digital Farming Platform by Tumi Frazier (Alberton, Johannesburg)

A mobile application that provides emerging farmers with access to educational agricultural content in their ethnic language.

Fire Killa Extinguishers by Bryan Moulang (Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape)

A polymer-based non-pressurized, recyclable and reusable fire extinguisher designed to combat the threat of fires in informal settlements.

From Waste to Value by Thuso Motau and Abram Motau (Johannesburg, Gauteng)

A recycling initiative that converts used cooking oil into quality soap bars that are available to low-income communities.

Green Grid Building by Molebogeng Motlanthe (Polokwane, Limpopo)

A solution that converts shipping containers into low cost houses with off-grid utility system.

Homeless Home Project by Dr. Nobs Mwanda and Toni Rothbart (Johannesburg, Gauteng)

A multipurpose clothing item that doubles up as a sleeping bag, a lightweight jacket, and a crossbody bag for displaced individuals.

iKhaya Lekhaya by Ben Nkuna (Cape Town, Western Cape)

A provider of prefinance and a facilitator between the privates sector and underserved areas to upgrade informal homes.

Kotonki by Liz Moynihan (Roodepoort, Johannesburg)

A low-cost utility vehicle that assists emerging rural farmers in performing their daily tasks.

Making Healthy Easy by Maxi-Lee Machado and Xoliswa England (Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal)

A fruit and vegetable agroprocessing enterprise that makes healthy products easily accessible to all.

Mfanex Water by Khulekani Mpanza (Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal)

An online water factory shop that offers a door-to-door water re-filling and ice delivery service in rural areas.

Mind Blown Game by Viroshen Chetty/ Nireshnee Chetty (Durban, KwaZulu-Natal)

A collectible cards interactive mobile game with topics aligned to the STEM syllabus.

RDL Health by Andile Nonyane (Johannesburg, Gauteng)

Providers of medical facilities for specialists offering quality healthcare services in township communities.

Sari for Change by Rayana Edwards (Johannesburg, Gauteng)

A sustainable fashion project that enables women to become self-sufficient through recreating new garments from recycled saris.

Smart Food Growing Technologies by Andrew Pott (Johannesburg, Gauteng)

A self-watering flat-packable vegetable growing box that enables individuals to grow vegetables in small spaces.

SAB SHARP Awards:

Izipho Zokuphila Tracking by Simphiwe Ntuli and Siyabonga Mgadi (Durban, KwaZulu-Natal)

A service that provides protection through the use of traceable fashion accessories. This innovation aims to provide personal protection services using trackable fashion accessories designed for women and children. The wearables incorporate a geolocation device and panic button that is linked to a 24-hour response security service. Should its client feel unsafe or falls victim to a crime, they can contact the emergency response team by using the panic button on their device.

KasiFlavor App by Mlamuli Mavundla (Durban, KwaZulu-Natal)

A mobile application that supports fast food outlet owners in township communities to expand their customer base. This newly developed application is focused on simplifying the ordering and delivery of fast food in township communities. It provides a platform for women-owned fast-food outlets to market and sell their products online and customers can order their food after downloading the app and get it delivered.

Production of biochar to boost food security by Thandiwe Mchunu (Durban, KwaZulu-Natal)

A farming project that converts weeds, cut grass, fallen leaves, harvest waste and alien plant into organic fertiliser. This agricultural innovation converts plant matter into a nutrient rich, organic fertiliser for farmed crops. The aim is to provide farms with organic fertiliser so that farmers are able to grow their products to meet the market standard size for vegetables.

The Cleaning Fix by Joshua Cox (Cape Town, Western Cape)

A digital solution that provides dignified work opportunities for mothers from low-income communities. This online platform connects unemployed women to domestic work opportunities. It enables people in need of cleaning services to view profiles of cleaners in their local area which they can book and pay online. This unique booking service pays 100% of its fee to the cleaner and clients can pay extra towards transport.

Village Garden Fresh by Lefentse Chapman (Polokwane, Limpopo)

An innovation that empowers women to grow their own vegetable gardens and sell their produce. This project provides seedling production, planting, pesticide management and crop cycle specialised training for women in rural communities to grow their own vegetables. These women receive a starter pack containing compost, planter boxes, seedling trays, seeds, a gardening tool set, a hosepipe with attachments, greenhouse netting and plant food.

About the SAB Foundation

Founded in 2010, the SAB Foundation provides funding for small, medium and micro-sized enterprises in order to contribute to the economic and social empowerment of historically disadvantaged persons through entrepreneurship development. The SAB Foundation’s primary beneficiaries are women, youth, people living with disabilities and people living in rural areas, from low-income backgrounds. More than R425 million to date has been invested in social innovation, disability empowerment and SMMEs.