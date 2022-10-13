Financial Future – By Tshidiso Masopa

By Tshidiso Masopa

Source: Facebook

Discovery has been acknowledged in Fortune Magazine’s 2022 Change the World list, putting them amongst 50 companies that are empathetically impacting society through activities that coincide with their core business blueprint.

Discovery ranked fourth in Fortune Magazine’s coveted list. This is due to their apparent passion for helping South Africans reach their financial goals through their innovative shared-value banking model.

Discovery has helped millions of South Africans to arrogate constructive financial behaviours. “Discovery’s shared-value model is proven to transform clients’ engagement with their physical and mental wellbeing, resulting in healthier decisions and improved risk outcomes,” says Discovery Bank chief executive officer, Hylton Kallner.

Discovery advocates for their customers to make healthier choices. Diabetes, cardiovascular disease, various types of cancers and chronic lung disease are responsible for over 50% of deaths worldwide. Discovery has always been determined to change this statistic.

‘Financial Health’ is another challenge. A recent study of 300 000 Discovery Bank clients have shown that Vitaly Money clients are 96% less likely to be in debt. As well, they’re more likely to be approved for loans. This is due to the free financial intelligence that Discovery offers to its clients, and the general public. “The result is a healthier, more engaged client base that claims less, creating value for the individual, for the insurer, and for broader society.”

Behavioural banking is the very precipice of Discovery Bank’s solution to keep South African pockets full. Since Discovery Bank was launched circa 2019, it has registered 1 million accounts and R11 billion in deposits, simultaneously creating thousands of jobs. “We are honoured to be included in this year’s Fortune Change the World list and believe the behavioural banking model has the potential to demonstrably improve people’s financial health, monetising their better financial management and rewarding clients for doing the things that are good for them,” Kallner concluded.