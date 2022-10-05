Financing the SME sector in South Africa – an alternative option

Small and medium sized businesses are the real drivers of the South African economy. They create employment and wealth, with more than 30% of South Africa’s GDP and more than 40% of all employment created by these businesses.

A recent OECD study found that only 26% of bank lending in South Africa is to small and medium businesses, significantly lower than the rest of the world.

It is not easy to be a small or medium-sized business owner. Traditional financing is not built with the risk appetite of a smaller businesses in mind.

For women-headed enterprises, any avenue of financing is even more difficult to access.

Merchant Capital provides an Alternative

“Facing a bank is difficult when it comes to paperwork and securing funding, but with Merchant Capital, it’s like having a silent partner who does not interfere in our day-to-day operations.”

Merchant Capital was established in 2012, and has since assisted over 20 000 South African SMEs with over R4-billion worth of funding.

“When we initially met with Merchant Capital, we were fearful… but they assisted us so much. Our success – which has seen us grow by double digits year on year – is due to this relationship.

About Merchant Capital

Merchant Capital is an alternative lender which provides tailor-made working capital solutions to retail, wholesale, manufacturing, and services-based businesses. Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs to overcome the barriers that small businesses face in raising capital, it sets itself apart in the market through a deep understanding of the challenges facing entrepreneurs, and an obsession with building lasting relationships that provide value to all parties. Since 2012, it has provided working capital to the value of more than R4 billion to over 20,000 SMEs using a “repay as you trade” payment model based on a percentage of sales. Powered by innovative technology, the model is customisable to SMEs, professionals and corporate clients across various business sectors and markets.

