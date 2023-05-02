Find Your Freedom campaign saves Cape Town’s tourism industry – A remarkable success story

Cape Town Tourism’s award-winning “Find Your Freedom” campaign has helped save the city’s tourism industry by generating R147 million in direct and indirect expenditure and creating over 755 employment opportunities.

The campaign’s first-of-its-kind immersive travel experience brought in over 5,000 international bookings and contributed to a remarkable accommodation recovery story.

With an 85% occupancy rate in February, compared to 78% in 2019, and an increase in average room rates, the campaign has earned numerous global awards and helped reignite travel to Cape Town just in time for high season.