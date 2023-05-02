SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
02
May

Find Your Freedom campaign saves Cape Town’s tourism industry – A remarkable success story

Cape Town Tourism’s award-winning “Find Your Freedom” campaign has helped save the city’s tourism industry by generating R147 million in direct and indirect expenditure and creating over 755 employment opportunities.

The campaign’s first-of-its-kind immersive travel experience brought in over 5,000 international bookings and contributed to a remarkable accommodation recovery story.

With an 85% occupancy rate in February, compared to 78% in 2019, and an increase in average room rates, the campaign has earned numerous global awards and helped reignite travel to Cape Town just in time for high season.

Related Posts

May 5, 2023

Global Award for SA Whisky Retailer

0
May 3, 2023

World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) – How are we doing in SA?

0
April 26, 2023

Attached To The Soil: How The Nelson Mandela Foundation Is Getting Its Hands Dirty – By Tshidiso Masopha

0