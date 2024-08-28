Flourish – By Alyssa Harrison

By Alyssa Harrison

For many moms, pregnancy is an exciting time of their lives. However, it can also be a lonely, confusing and overwhelming experience. This was certainly true for Gontse Nyakele, a mother and now host at Flourish.

Flourish emerged at the end of 2018 as a programme dedicated to supporting and empowering mothers as they navigate the first 1000 days of their child’s life. It grew out of Grow Great, a national initiative to reduce stunting.

While the support Nyakele received from her family was invaluable, it was hard for them to understand exactly what she was going through most of the time, particularly because she had to contend with a lack of information surrounding pregnancy Clinics could not go in-depth due to the number of patients they have to attend to.

She decided to join Flourish in 2019. Over a span of ten weeks, mothers met either online or in-person; a host guides them through a curriculum by adding onto the information provided at clinics and holding non-judgemental discussions around ante-natal and post-natal topics such as breast-feeding.

Programme manager Ruth Mathys explains, “These discussions are not lectures, but rather an interactive and participatory conversation. They build on the experiences and knowledge of the mothers, creating a constant feedback loop.”

Nyakele immediately felt drawn to the warmth, support and love of her host and the other mothers. What made her enjoy the programme was the sisterhood bond that she formed with the other moms. She stresses, “Flourish it is not just an educational programme, but a psychosocial support group that highlights the wellbeing of the mother.”

“I’ve learnt about the coping mechanisms for stress; what to do and what not to do: how to care of ourselves, physically and mentally as well. If you are not well as a mom, then the baby will also not be well.”

Since 2018, Flourish has seen over 35 000 moms, and has trained over 300 women to host the programme.

Nyakele became a host in 2020 and claims that this has enriched her life:

“It made me a better mom and a better version of myself. I met moms from different backgrounds and learnt more about them and what they went through.”

Flourish establishes a community between the mothers, with many staying in touch with each other years after the course ends. For hosts like Nyakele, it also provides economic empowerment, opening doors and paving the way for opportunities in the future.

“Being part of this organisation has been a dream,” Nyakele says, “I’ve always wanted to be part of the organisation and contribute in a larger way.”