Our dreams begin in youth, and Cape Mental Health is encouraging children and youth to #FlyYourDreams at the 28th Cape Town Kite Festival this October 2022! You’re never too old to dream big, so let your dreams take to the sky, and fly a kite as high as you can this October in support of mental health awareness. Invest in your mental health – invest in our future.

Cape Mental Health’s annual flagship event is once again taking place this October to raise funds to enable this leading non-profit organisation to continue providing essential free mental healthcare services and interventions to those who are most in need. Our investment in children and youth, in particular, helps prevent mental illness that can progress into adulthood and limit the potential and dreams for the future of young people.

According to Dr Ingrid Daniels, CEO of Cape Mental Health and Immediate Past President of the World Federation for Mental Health, “Failure to ensure that every child and adolescent has access to emotional support and mental health services will be a failure of our society to prevent this generation from being resilient adults with good mental health.”

Young, old, and everyone in-between is invited to view kites at Melkbosstrand Beach in Cape Town on 9 October in support of World Mental Health Day (on 10 October 2022), or visit the Cape Town Kite Festival website for real-life and online activities such as community flies, our inclusive EduKite competition for learners from mainstream primary and special schools, interviews, activities for the little ones, our online store and more!

Join kiters all over the globe and fly your kite at the 28th Cape Town Kite Festival, anywhere and anytime during October 2022. Share your photos, videos and messages of encouragement, tagging #FlyYourDreams and @CTKiteFest, and feature on the official CTKiteFest social feeds.

Access all CTKiteFest online content including a variety of online activities and interviews with our kiting friends from all over the world and find out why they fly in support of Cape Mental Health. Get inspired by the magic of soaring kites with activities for the little ones, or let your imagination fly high with our inclusive EduKite competition for learners from mainstream primary and special schools.

The 28th Cape Town Kite Festival promises to be an uplifting mix of magical, carefree fun. In South Africa, October is on the cusp of summer and an ideal time to get outdoors, fly a kite, enjoy a sense of play and freedom, a nd help raise awareness and funds for Cape Mental Health.

KITING POP-UP EVENT | DOLPHIN BEACH | 9 OCTOBER 2022

Cape Mental Health invites you to view kites at Melkbosstrand beach on Sunday, 9 October (in support of World Mental Health Day on 10 October). Gather family, friends or colleagues, wear green and come and fly your dreams in the fresh air while giving hope and raising funds for Cape Mental Health.

EDUKITE COMPETITION

The theme of the 2022 Cape Town Kite Festival is #FlyYourDreams. We want our children to have happy dreams and a hopeful vision of themselves and their place in the world. But just like little kites that are tossed around in strong winds, children also face challenges in a world that can be risky and frightening. Research across the world has shown that even young children are experiencing anxiety and that this is the biggest mental health issue for children.

This year we will be hosting our inclusive EDUKITE competition: a kite-decorating and kite-making competition for primary school learners from mainstream schools and schools for children with special educational needs, with amazing prizes to be won! Keep an eye on our website and social media channels for more info!

OTHER

Head on over to the Cape Town Kite Festival’s website for other real-life and online activities such as community flies, interviews, activities for the little ones, our online store and more!

ABOUT THE CAPE TOWN KITE FESTIVAL

The Cape Town Kite Festival is the oldest kiting event in Africa and has been proudly hosted by Cape Mental Health since 1994, to raise funds and promote mental wellness.

For more information on the 28th Cape Town Kite Festival, please visit: www.capementalhealth.co.za/ FlyYourDreams.

CAPE TOWN INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL CONTACT:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CTKiteFest

Twitter: @CTKiteFest

Instagram: @CTKiteFest

Website: https://capementalhealth.co. za/FlyYourDreams

Hashtags: #FlyYourDreams and #CTKiteFest

WhatsApp: +2783 219 9034

Telephone: 021 447 9040 (Office Hours)

Email: events@cmh.org.za