FNB and RMB Private Bank win 9 awards for excellence in Private Banking at Euromoney

30 March 2023 – FNB and RMB Private Bank have been awarded nine accolades in private banking, investing and digital services across South Africa and broader Africa at the 2023 Global Private Banking Awards hosted by Euromoney. The accolades demonstrate the financial institutions’ leadership in private banking and their commitment to delivering value to clients through their diverse range of market-leading value propositions.

RMB Private Bank won two awards for the Best Bank for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals and Best bank for ESG Investing in South Africa. FNB won five awards, namely Africa’s Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Individuals in Botswana and Namibia as well as Africa’s Best bank for Digital, Discretionary Portfolio Management, ESG Investing, Investment Research and Wealth Transfer/Succession Planning.