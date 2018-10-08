FNB announces the 7th Franchise Leadership Summit

08 October 2018: FNB is hosting the 7th Franchise Leadership Summit at Montecasino on Tuesday, 13 November 2018. The summit is a well-attended industry discussion amongst high calibre franchisors and industry stakeholders.

The Summit is aptly themed “Equipping you to future proof your franchise”. The discussions will include exploring the impact of technology on the franchising industry.

To this end, Morne Cronje, Head of Franchising at FNB Business explains that “the rise in online applications in franchising means we need to find innovative ways on how to continue to grow and improve this new dimension to this already robust industry.”

The South African Fast Food Landscape Report of 2018 backs the position that Cronje speaks to as it revealed that a growing number of consumers are opting for the convenience of online delivery services when purchasing fast food, this has a far reaching impact that the Summit will begin to talk to in this year’s leg.

The speaker line-up includes:

Mike Vacy-Lyle, CEO of FNB Business; Marcel Klaassen, Executive Head at FNB Business: Opening address

Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB: She will talk about the state of the economy and what it means for entrepreneurs.

Morne Cronje – Head of Franchising at FNB Business; Eric Parker – Franchising Consultant at Franchising Plus; Stephen Walters – GIS Specialist and Co-Founder at Fernridge Consulting & Tony da Fonseca – MD at OBC Chicken: Panel discussion on future proofing franchise.

Richard Mulholland – founder: Beware of the Fox, a look at the actual impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on business

Andy Higgins, Founder of Bidorbuy and Managing Director of uAfrica.com: Will E-commerce replace traditional retail? – How to adapt your business model.

Dion Chang – Trends Analyst: Pivoting your skills for the second wave of disruption.

Dr. Sarah Britten – Independent shopper marketing and social media strategist: Check ins and check outs – how franchises can use social media to build their businesses.

Dr. Rosy Ndhlovu – Founder: Social Franchising – Is this the future for Healthcare?

Cronje says the great line-up of industry experts will go beyond the digital discussion and the subsequent challenges it presents, each speaker will offer workable solutions on how to improve and navigate the move to the 4th Industrial Revolution as a business.

“Franchising is a healthy and resilient industry in South Africa. However, we need to continuously improve it and keep adapting to the ever-changing landscape. Therefore, unpacking online applications and trends in franchising is at the centre of this summit amongst other things,” concludes Cronje.