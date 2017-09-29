FNB Business affirmed best business bank in SA – 5 times over

29 September 2017 – FNB Business has again been voted “Top Corporate Bank” in the 18th installment of the annual Sunday Times Top Brands survey, this makes it the fifth year in a row that FNB Business wins top honors in the survey.

The Sunday Times Top Brands survey is the leading barometer of consumer and brand sentiment in the country.

Mike Vacy-Lyle, CEO of FNB Business shares his jubilation on the news. “Winning the accolade five times shows incredible consistency in our strategy which is all about putting our clients first. We strive to make sure that we are relevant to the markets that we operate in, and it’s important to us that we can help businesses navigate their toughest moments,” says Vacy-Lyle.

FNB Business continues to pioneer products and services that have taken the angst out of South Africa’s entrepreneurs, from providing free accounting services such as Instant Accounting, online documents reservation services, and forming a partnership with the CIPC to digitise SA’s business registration processes.

“We’ve been on this road with many South African entrepreneurs who have found a home with FNB Business. Going forward, we have some exciting developments that will take us further in our digital journey, and through this we will continue to launch amazing services, products and partnerships, all aimed at taking the anguish out of doing business. Our message to entrepreneurs is that we understand that it isn’t just business to them and that is why we remain committed to providing meaningful solutions to help them grow. We are very grateful to our amazing clients,” concludes Vacy-Lyle.

