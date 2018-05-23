FNB Business Innovation Awards announces 2018 finalists

23 May 2018: Now in its fourth year, the FNB Business Innovation Awards (FNB BIA) in association with Endeavor South Africa, has reached the pinnacle with the announcement of the 2018 finalists that have been shortlisted for the much sought-after accolade of FNB Business Innovator of the Year.

This year’s winner will be revealed at a gala dinner to be held on Thursday, 07 June 2018 at The Galleria, Sandton. The prize for the winner is an all-expenses paid trip to attend the prestigious Endeavor International Selection Panel (ISP) in Argentina.

Mike Vacy-Lyle, CEO of FNB Business says that much of the reason behind the need to encourage businesses through these awards is that they hold the greatest possibility to answer to the socio-economic challenges that South Africa finds itself. “FNB BIA casts a spotlight on businesses with a minimum annual turnover of R10-million and display the highest potential to scale-up and become a market leader in its chosen industry and hence sustainably grow their contribution to SA.”

The 2018 finalists of the FNB Business Innovation Awards in association with Endeavor South Africa are:

Lars Veul and Derk Hoekert, founders of Pargopoints – Pargo is a smart logistics company that solves the challenges of last-mile distribution by allowing people to send and receive parcels at Pargo pick-up points, located at convenient retail stores throughout the country.

Jean-Paul Philippe D’abbadie, founder of GAAP – GAAP Point-of-Sale provides an all-in-one solution that includes hardware, software and supports services to the hospitality industry.

Sejal Purbhoo, founder of Olympic paints – Olympic Paints has developed a built-in paint tray, called the Flip ‘n Roll, for use with their high-quality, affordable and hassle-free products. The development of which has created a simple yet unexpected shift in their industry.

Marco Broccardo, founder of ColonyHQ – COLONYLIVE aggregates messages across multiple platforms from radio listeners, intelligently mining each interaction for information to build audience profiles for broadcasters and advertisers.

David Ryan, founder of Rhino Africa – Rhino Africa combines digital advances with performance-based marketing to tailor unique African holiday experiences that bring over 12 000 international guests to Africa every year.

Sam Clarke, founder of Skynamo (Honeybee) – Skynamo (formerly known as Honeybee) is a mobile-first sales application and Field Sales Management platform for businesses that do repeat selling and servicing to an existing customer base.

James Barrington-Brown, founder of NewSpace – An advanced manufacturer of spacecraft components and sub-systems, NewSpace Systems has developed a wide range of high-quality sensors and control products. Exporting to over 15 countries, on 5 different continents, clients include highly respected organisations such as NASA and Airbus.

Shai Evian and Stephen Cuzen, founders of Howler – The Howler event technology platform offers end-to-end ticket handling, cashless transactions and the aggregation of rich data to optimise customer experiences.

Ingrid Osborne and Julie Mathieson, founders of Saryx Engineering Group – HSEC Online offered by Saryx Engineering Group (SEG), is an affordable hosted software service that digitises company safety and compliance. HSEC Online helps companies of all sizes track document compliance (for company, people and equipment), share these documents securely. Furthermore, it provides a transparent and collaborative workflow platform, accessible on any platform at any time, to do so.

“Congratulations to the finalists. Getting to this stage is an incredible achievement and recognition for the journey you have been on so far,” says Catherine Townshend, Managing Director of Endeavor South Africa. “The Endeavor selection process is quite intense but has proven, over the last 20 years, to select and support the kind of businesses that will drive much needed economic growth and job creation”.