SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
13
Jun

FNB Connect named best Digital MVNO in the world

FNB Connect’s digital platform disruption in telecommunications has earned it joint first place as the Digital MVNO of the Year at the global MVNO Awards, revealed at the MVNOs World Congress 2022.

Related Posts

fire hydrants project launched - City-of-Tshwane-and-the-15-Learners
June 15, 2022

Fire hydrants project launched in Tshwane to keep residents safe and upskill the youth

, 0
sunfoil donates r5 million-for-emergency-water-relief-in-gqeberha-sa-good-news-ZA
June 15, 2022

Sunfoil donates R5-million for emergency water relief in Gqeberha

, 0
GWF
June 15, 2022

How do we get our youth future-fit? Reignite their sense of wonder, says GWF

0