FNB Connect slashes data bundle prices

20 March 2018 – FNB Connect has repriced its data bundles in an effort to provide cost-effective solutions to customers. As of 19 March 2018, FNB Connect subscribers will receive a savings of between 10% and 30% on a once off data bundle purchase for prepaid, postpaid top-up and flexi top-up packages.

“This is part of our long-term commitment to minimise the burden of high data costs for our customers. We believe that this timely cost-savings will help customers save while making sure every rand goes a long way,” says Shadrack Palmer, Chief Commercial Officer at FNB Connect.

FNB Connect’s latest announcement shows a concerted effort to offer value for money at an affordable cost. During the festive season, FNB Connect availed up to 3.3 billion Megabytes of data to give away to customers who took up qualifying banking products through FNB’s digital platforms.

Since the festive season promotion, FNB Connect has seen a 65% increase in daily data usage with the overall data usage increasing by 76% in November to December 2017. “Data is increasingly becoming a necessity and a lifestyle enabler for many consumers,” says Palmer.

“Over the years, we’ve seen ascendency in data usage and demand to challenge the dominance of voice packages. We firmly believe that this trend will continue as smartphone penetration continues to deepen in South Africa, and the integration of FNB Connect gives us the competitive edge to innovate on a greater scale through the use of vast big data capabilities from within FNB,” he adds.

FNB Connect’s revised once off data pricing breakdown is as follows:

ONCE OFF DATA OLD PRICE NEW PRICE 50 MB R15 R13 100 MB R28 R25 300 MB R60 R60 500 MB R89 R75 1GB R139 R99 2GB R245 R179 5GB R399 R385 10GB R699 R625 20GB R1099 R950

In the recent announcement of FNB’s interim results, the bank revealed that FNB Connect had grown its subscribers to 600 000 by December 2017. This is a firm indication that Connect is increasingly becoming a telco provider of choice among FNB customers.

