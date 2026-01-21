FNB donates R3.7 million to support flood affected communities in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

[16 January 2026] First National Bank (FNB) has announced a donation of R3.7 million to support communities severely affected by the recent flooding across Limpopo and Mpumalanga. The funds will be channelled through the trusted humanitarian partner, Gift of the Givers, to provide urgent assistance to vulnerable families and frontline personnel impacted by the disaster.

Since 12 January 2026, heavy rainfall and widespread flooding have devastated numerous districts across the two provinces, damaging infrastructure, disrupting essential services, and displacing thousands of residents. Tragically, lives have been lost, and many families have been left without shelter or basic necessities.

FNB’s donation will enable the rapid deployment of relief including blankets, mattresses, hot meals, hygiene packs, and baby care essentials for affected households. A portion of the funding is dedicated to supporting SANParks staff, many of whom have been directly impacted while continuing efforts to keep national parks safe and operational during the crisis.

“FNB is deeply rooted in South Africa’s communities, and we stand with those communities affected by this fierce flooding,” said Jacqui O’Sullivan, FNB Corporate Affairs Executive. “Our contribution is aimed at supporting immediate humanitarian needs while also helping families to begin to rebuild.”

“We thank Gift of the Givers for once again partnering with us to get help to those most affected, as quickly as possible, and we recognise the tireless work of the emergency services, relief agencies and officials, as they continue their rescue operations.”