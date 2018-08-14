FNB help keeps girls in school

13 August 2018; FNB is providing support to the Sharon Gordon Dignity Dream Organisation, an NGO whose mission is to sponsor girls and women in underprivileged communities with sanitary towels. The two entities have joined forces to distribute 6000 reusable sanitary pads to girls at various schools and Non-Profit Organisations across seven provinces.

Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence, says “The aim of this dignity drive is to empower young girls by ensuring that they remain in school and have better educational prospects. It’s disheartening that millions of young school girls in South Africa do not have access to essential health and hygiene necessities. The result is that many of them often miss out on educational opportunities due to the lack of access to sanitary products.”

“As the campaign moves across the country, school girls and women linked to various NGOs will receive dignity packs. Each dignity pack contains six pads, and each pad is reusable with a lifespan of four years. These reusable pads are safe for repeated usage, hygienic and environmentally friendly. The pack also includes an instruction manual as well as a pair of new underwear for each recipient,” says Van Zyl.

Access to affordable hygiene products not only affects school girls, but also women at various stages of life, placing them at a disadvantage in terms mobility and productivity as women. FNB’s support of the Dignity Drive is another way of extending the brand promise helpfulness by giving much needed support to women.

“In order to reach all the earmarked schools and NGOs, a network of FNB Volunteers across our branches will distribute the packs in their respective communities during the month of August. The Drive is spearheaded by a group of women in FNB, who responded to the challenge of women helping women. These volunteers raised the funds to donate 1000 Dignity Packs, impacting the lives of a 1000 other woman as part of our celebration of Women’s Month,” concludes Van Zyl.